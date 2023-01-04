BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 66, Monmouth United 37

Altamont 77, Shelbyville 53

Alton Marquette 68, Hillsboro 61

Anna-Jonesboro 63, Cairo 35

Arcola 51, Blue Ridge 22

Argenta-Oreana 72, ALAH 60

Astoria/VIT Co-op 63, Greenview 35

Athens 53, Hartsburg-Emden 30

Augusta Southeastern 45, West Prairie 7

Beecher 63, S. Newton, Ind. 21

Belleville West 67, Alton 35

Bloomington 65, Washington 57

Bloomington Christian 68, Colfax Ridgeview 54

Bluford Webber 66, Woodlawn 50

Bradley-Bourbonnais 63, Richards 41

Breese Central 54, Centralia 32

Breese Mater Dei 67, Bethalto Civic Memorial 60, OT

Calhoun 66, Gillespie 56

Carrollton 57, South County 37

Catlin (Salt Fork) 53, Milford 43

Century 55, Joppa-Maple Grove 46

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 54, Okaw Valley 46

Chaminade, Mo. 72, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 41

Chicago (Lane) 51, Schurz 38

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 52, Normal West 49

Collinsville 75, Cahokia 48

Columbia 62, Highland 58, OT

Cumberland 59, Heritage 50

Decatur MacArthur 56, Springfield Southeast 46

Dixon 55, Geneseo 34

Durand 76, West Carroll 48

East Dubuque 63, River Ridge 49

East St. Louis 68, Edwardsville 35

Eisenhower 60, Springfield Lanphier 53

Eureka 61, Roanoke-Benson 35

Fairbury Prairie Central 43, El Paso-Gridley 39

Fairfield 62, Edwards County 34

Faith Christian 57, Unity Christian 31

Farina South Central 44, Carlyle 39

Farmington 57, Havana 48

Fithian Oakwood 77, Hoopeston 58

Freeburg 90, New Athens 35

Freeport (Aquin) 60, Orangeville 32

Fulton 60, Bureau Valley 41

Galena 47, Stockton 39

Geneva 61, Hersey 45

Glenbard North 51, Hoffman Estates 43

Glenbrook South 61, Glenbard West 31

Goreville 72, Gallatin County 51

Grayslake Central 65, Woodstock Marian 32

Hall 58, Mendota 44

Harlan 52, Chicago Vocational 44

Harrisburg 61, Benton 52

Heyworth 71, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 34

Hope Academy 65, Chicago (Jones) 50

Illini West (Carthage) 70, Barry (Western) 50

Jacksonville Routt 66, Buffalo Tri-City 43

Johnston City 78, Galatia 63

Joliet West 76, Aurora (West Aurora) 67

Kaneland 63, Morris 43

Kankakee 81, Clemente 39

LaSalle-Peru 68, Rochelle 63

Lakes Community 61, Carmel 57, OT

Lanark Eastland 61, Amboy 36

LeRoy 45, Clinton 37

Lena-Winslow 38, Dakota 31

Litchfield 39, Mount Olive 23

Maine East 61, Addison Trail 43

Maroa-Forsyth 56, Sullivan 32

Massac County 46, Herrin 41

Midland 54, Calvary Christian Academy 31

Milledgeville 44, Forreston 41

Mount Vernon 69, Salem 33

Mt. Carmel 56, Eldorado 40

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 57, Greenfield-Northwestern 40

Naperville North 54, Andrew 43

Niles Notre Dame 60, Joliet Catholic 19

Normal University 49, Jacksonville 44

O'Fallon 54, Belleville East 41

Olney (Richland County) 66, Effingham 52

Orion 51, Sherrard 46

Oswego East 73, Joliet Central 31

Ottawa 48, Sandwich 38

Palatine 46, Vernon Hills 35

Pana 68, Mattoon 65, OT

Paris 43, Dieterich 41

Pecatonica 62, Pearl City 34

Peoria Manual 59, Canton 14

Peoria Notre Dame 48, Bartonville (Limestone) 32

Plainfield Central 45, Minooka 43

Plainfield North 49, Plainfield South 47

Pleasant Plains 59, Pittsfield 56, OT

Pontiac 66, Dwight 25

Pope County 58, Elverado 30

Princeton 78, Kewanee 48

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 58, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 50

Raymond Lincolnwood 50, Mt. Pulaski 39

Red Bud 44, Okawville 26

Robinson 53, Effingham St. Anthony 43

Rock Island 60, Peoria (H.S.) 58

Rockford Christian Life 45, Kirkland Hiawatha 21

Rockford Lutheran 78, DeKalb 76

Rockridge 61, Riverdale 33

Romeoville 61, Oswego 50

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 41, Chatham Glenwood 34

Scales Mound 61, Warren 52

Schaumburg 64, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 50

South Beloit 49, North Boone 32

Sparta 59, Marissa/Coulterville 40

Springfield 60, Rochester 53

St Elmo-Brownstown 70, OPH 37

St. Edward 58, Montini 49

Sterling Newman 68, St. Bede 56

Sycamore 59, Plano 32

Teutopolis 47, Monticello 29

Thornwood 72, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 61

Tinley Park 57, Oak Forest 44

Vienna 76, Sesser-Valier 49

Villa Grove/Heritage 58, Tri-County 47

Waterloo Gibault 49, Trenton Wesclin 47

Waukegan 64, Zion Benton 60

Wayne City 62, Norris City (NCOE) 43

West Hancock 67, Beardstown 36

Williamsville 52, St. Joseph-Ogden 48

Woodstock 69, Harvard 40

Yorkville 69, Plainfield East 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you