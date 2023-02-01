GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 37, Hastings St. Cecilia 27

Alliance 39, Chadron 26

Alma 59, Arapahoe 39

Archbishop Bergan 60, Omaha Concordia 13

Arlington 61, Fort Calhoun 46

Ashland-Greenwood 46, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 37

Bellevue East 91, Glenwood, Iowa 60

Bellevue West 79, Omaha Burke 39

Bridgeport 61, Chase County 26

Broken Bow 47, Lexington 15

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 74, Osceola 28

Cambridge 42, Bertrand 35

Crete 38, Schuyler 18

Crofton 47, Battle Creek 40

Cross County 55, Nebraska Lutheran 27

Elba 44, Heartland Lutheran 42

Elkhorn 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 36

Elkhorn North 76, South Sioux City 34

Exeter/Milligan 54, Giltner 32

Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35

Gering 54, Torrington, Wyo. 38

Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Aurora 38

Grand Island Northwest 42, Hastings 31

Gretna 42, Lewis Central, Iowa 36

Guardian Angels 52, Boone Central 30

Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, Wayne 29

Hershey 68, Mullen 28

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Central Valley 29

Johnson-Brock 63, Pawnee City 25

Kearney Catholic 59, Sandhills Valley 18

Lewiston 51, Diller-Odell 43

Lincoln Christian 62, Bishop Neumann 37

Lincoln North Star 59, Fremont 19

Lincoln Pius X 49, Kearney 44

Lincoln Southwest 49, Omaha Westside 33

Lusk, Wyo. 55, Crawford 46

Malcolm 61, Aquinas 44

McCook 51, Cozad 41

McCool Junction 56, East Butler 13

Meridian 43, High Plains Community 16

Millard South 64, Omaha Benson 38

Millard West 63, Omaha South 26

Nebraska Christian 62, Shelby/Rising City 35

Nebraska City Lourdes 45, Sterling 30

Norris 52, Beatrice 30

North Platte St. Patrick's 56, Paxton 28

Omaha Central 46, Papillion-LaVista South 39

Omaha Duchesne Academy 38, Platteview 24

Omaha Mercy 52, Ralston 33

Omaha Nation 60, Omaha Christian Academy 41

Omaha Roncalli 39, Blair 35

Omaha Skutt Catholic 78, Bennington 33

Palmer 34, Hampton 29

Papillion-LaVista 80, Omaha Northwest 53

Perkins County 49, Maxwell 33

Pierce 55, Norfolk Catholic 31

Plattsmouth 41, Nebraska City 34

Rawlins County, Kan. 53, Hitchcock County 24

Raymond Central 43, Conestoga 33

Riverside 60, St. Edward 31

Sedgwick County, Colo. 58, Leyton 43

Seward 45, Columbus Lakeview 42

Southwest 39, Dundy County-Stratton 22

Sutherland 54, Garden County 42

Syracuse 39, Douglas County West 32

Wallace 51, Brady 37

Yutan 67, Louisville 29

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 35, Madison 27

Wisner-Pilger 69, Stanton 40

Louplatte Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Centura 68, Arcadia-Loup City 11

Doniphan-Trumbull 39, St. Paul 27

Ord 53, Wood River 48

Ravenna 52, Central City 33

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Centennial 45, Fillmore Central 42

Milford 56, Wilber-Clatonia 5

Superior 45, Sutton 40

Thayer Central 37, David City 30

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Blue Hill 32, Red Cloud 30

Deshler 47, Franklin 14

Shelton 47, Kenesaw 16

Silver Lake 37, Lawrence-Nelson 26

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

