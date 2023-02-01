GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 37, Hastings St. Cecilia 27
Alliance 39, Chadron 26
Alma 59, Arapahoe 39
Archbishop Bergan 60, Omaha Concordia 13
Arlington 61, Fort Calhoun 46
Ashland-Greenwood 46, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 37
Bellevue East 91, Glenwood, Iowa 60
Bellevue West 79, Omaha Burke 39
Bridgeport 61, Chase County 26
Broken Bow 47, Lexington 15
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 74, Osceola 28
Cambridge 42, Bertrand 35
Crete 38, Schuyler 18
Crofton 47, Battle Creek 40
Cross County 55, Nebraska Lutheran 27
Elba 44, Heartland Lutheran 42
Elkhorn 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 36
Elkhorn North 76, South Sioux City 34
Exeter/Milligan 54, Giltner 32
Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35
Gering 54, Torrington, Wyo. 38
Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Aurora 38
Grand Island Northwest 42, Hastings 31
Gretna 42, Lewis Central, Iowa 36
Guardian Angels 52, Boone Central 30
Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, Wayne 29
Hershey 68, Mullen 28
Humphrey St. Francis 65, Central Valley 29
Johnson-Brock 63, Pawnee City 25
Kearney Catholic 59, Sandhills Valley 18
Lewiston 51, Diller-Odell 43
Lincoln Christian 62, Bishop Neumann 37
Lincoln North Star 59, Fremont 19
Lincoln Pius X 49, Kearney 44
Lincoln Southwest 49, Omaha Westside 33
Lusk, Wyo. 55, Crawford 46
Malcolm 61, Aquinas 44
McCook 51, Cozad 41
McCool Junction 56, East Butler 13
Meridian 43, High Plains Community 16
Millard South 64, Omaha Benson 38
Millard West 63, Omaha South 26
Nebraska Christian 62, Shelby/Rising City 35
Nebraska City Lourdes 45, Sterling 30
Norris 52, Beatrice 30
North Platte St. Patrick's 56, Paxton 28
Omaha Central 46, Papillion-LaVista South 39
Omaha Duchesne Academy 38, Platteview 24
Omaha Mercy 52, Ralston 33
Omaha Nation 60, Omaha Christian Academy 41
Omaha Roncalli 39, Blair 35
Omaha Skutt Catholic 78, Bennington 33
Palmer 34, Hampton 29
Papillion-LaVista 80, Omaha Northwest 53
Perkins County 49, Maxwell 33
Pierce 55, Norfolk Catholic 31
Plattsmouth 41, Nebraska City 34
Rawlins County, Kan. 53, Hitchcock County 24
Raymond Central 43, Conestoga 33
Riverside 60, St. Edward 31
Sedgwick County, Colo. 58, Leyton 43
Seward 45, Columbus Lakeview 42
Southwest 39, Dundy County-Stratton 22
Sutherland 54, Garden County 42
Syracuse 39, Douglas County West 32
Wallace 51, Brady 37
Yutan 67, Louisville 29
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 35, Madison 27
Wisner-Pilger 69, Stanton 40
Louplatte Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Centura 68, Arcadia-Loup City 11
Doniphan-Trumbull 39, St. Paul 27
Ord 53, Wood River 48
Ravenna 52, Central City 33
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Centennial 45, Fillmore Central 42
Milford 56, Wilber-Clatonia 5
Superior 45, Sutton 40
Thayer Central 37, David City 30
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Blue Hill 32, Red Cloud 30
Deshler 47, Franklin 14
Shelton 47, Kenesaw 16
Silver Lake 37, Lawrence-Nelson 26
