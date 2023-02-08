BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 66, Sheridan 51

Ashland 63, Crater 53

Banks 43, Yamhill-Carlton 32

Bend 59, Redmond 46

Benson 76, Jefferson PDX 69

Blanchet Catholic 65, Delphian High School 60

Central 55, Silverton 42

Central Christian 56, Gilchrist 24

Churchill 77, Thurston 54

Cleveland 73, Roosevelt 62

Columbia Christian 43, Portland Waldorf 41

Crescent Valley 50, Dallas 35

Creswell 50, Siuslaw 28

Damascus Christian 48, Grand View Christian 37

Dayton 87, Scio 32

Dufur 65, Glenwood, Wash. 41

Four Rivers Community School 81, Monument/Dayville 20

Franklin 53, McDaniel 52

Gold Beach 74, Reedsport 32

Grants Pass 67, North Medford 47

Henley 56, Hidden Valley 37

Hermiston 64, Southridge, Wash. 54

Hood River 83, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 75

Horizon Christian Hood River 65, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 41

Ione/Arlington 44, Echo 42

Jesuit 61, Mountainside 60

Junction City 67, North Bend 41

Kennedy 58, Regis 42

La Pine 51, Harrisburg 45

Lake Oswego 58, Lakeridge 55, OT

Lincoln 89, Grant 54

Mannahouse Christian 80, Gaston 20

Mapleton 43, Siletz Valley Early College 36

Marshfield 72, Cottage Grove 57

McMinnville 56, Glencoe 27

McNary 58, West Salem 57

Mitchell/Spray 63, Condon 38

Mohawk 59, Triangle Lake 37

Mountain View 67, Ridgeview 50

N. Clackamas Christian 71, St. Stephens Academy 55

Neah-Kah-Nie 53, Corbett 48

Newberg 57, Forest Grove 43

North Eugene 63, Springfield 27

Open Door 62, Valor Christian 45

Parkrose 67, Canby 61

Pleasant Hill 63, Sisters 47

Portland Christian 50, Nestucca 46

Prairie City 80, Long Creek 14

Prospect 58, Riddle 51

Putnam 84, Hillsboro 38

Santiam 56, Colton 39

Santiam Christian 65, Jefferson 42

Scappoose 50, Astoria 48

Seaside 73, St. Helens 40

Sherwood 69, Liberty 62

South Medford 111, Roseburg 80

South Salem 62, North Salem 52

South Wasco County 78, Trout Lake, Wash. 44

Southridge 75, Westview 56

Summit 75, Caldera 36

Sunset 71, Aloha 27

The Dalles 54, La Grande 51

Tualatin 66, Tigard 64, 2OT

Vale 75, Nyssa 55

Vernonia 73, Clatskanie 57

West Albany 59, Lebanon 45

West Linn 65, Oregon City 54

Western Christian High School 52, Salem Academy 49

Willamette 37, Sheldon 36

Wilsonville 75, Centennial 40

Woodburn 67, Corvallis 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gervais vs. Culver, ccd.

Pendleton vs. Burns, ccd.

