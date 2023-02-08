BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 66, Sheridan 51
Ashland 63, Crater 53
Banks 43, Yamhill-Carlton 32
Bend 59, Redmond 46
Benson 76, Jefferson PDX 69
Blanchet Catholic 65, Delphian High School 60
Central 55, Silverton 42
Central Christian 56, Gilchrist 24
Churchill 77, Thurston 54
Cleveland 73, Roosevelt 62
Columbia Christian 43, Portland Waldorf 41
Crescent Valley 50, Dallas 35
Creswell 50, Siuslaw 28
Damascus Christian 48, Grand View Christian 37
Dayton 87, Scio 32
Dufur 65, Glenwood, Wash. 41
Four Rivers Community School 81, Monument/Dayville 20
Franklin 53, McDaniel 52
Gold Beach 74, Reedsport 32
Grants Pass 67, North Medford 47
Henley 56, Hidden Valley 37
Hermiston 64, Southridge, Wash. 54
Hood River 83, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 75
Horizon Christian Hood River 65, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 41
Ione/Arlington 44, Echo 42
Jesuit 61, Mountainside 60
Junction City 67, North Bend 41
Kennedy 58, Regis 42
La Pine 51, Harrisburg 45
Lake Oswego 58, Lakeridge 55, OT
Lincoln 89, Grant 54
Mannahouse Christian 80, Gaston 20
Mapleton 43, Siletz Valley Early College 36
Marshfield 72, Cottage Grove 57
McMinnville 56, Glencoe 27
McNary 58, West Salem 57
Mitchell/Spray 63, Condon 38
Mohawk 59, Triangle Lake 37
Mountain View 67, Ridgeview 50
N. Clackamas Christian 71, St. Stephens Academy 55
Neah-Kah-Nie 53, Corbett 48
Newberg 57, Forest Grove 43
North Eugene 63, Springfield 27
Open Door 62, Valor Christian 45
Parkrose 67, Canby 61
Pleasant Hill 63, Sisters 47
Portland Christian 50, Nestucca 46
Prairie City 80, Long Creek 14
Prospect 58, Riddle 51
Putnam 84, Hillsboro 38
Santiam 56, Colton 39
Santiam Christian 65, Jefferson 42
Scappoose 50, Astoria 48
Seaside 73, St. Helens 40
Sherwood 69, Liberty 62
South Medford 111, Roseburg 80
South Salem 62, North Salem 52
South Wasco County 78, Trout Lake, Wash. 44
Southridge 75, Westview 56
Summit 75, Caldera 36
Sunset 71, Aloha 27
The Dalles 54, La Grande 51
Tualatin 66, Tigard 64, 2OT
Vale 75, Nyssa 55
Vernonia 73, Clatskanie 57
West Albany 59, Lebanon 45
West Linn 65, Oregon City 54
Western Christian High School 52, Salem Academy 49
Willamette 37, Sheldon 36
Wilsonville 75, Centennial 40
Woodburn 67, Corvallis 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gervais vs. Culver, ccd.
Pendleton vs. Burns, ccd.
