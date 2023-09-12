PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Aurora, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19

Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-21, 25-17, 26-24

Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-8, 25-17, 25-10

Cambridge def. Loomis, 23-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-10

Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16

Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17

Douglas County West def. Westview, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19

Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-6, 25-9, 25-10

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-10, 25-18, 25-17

Fullerton def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-10, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23

Gothenburg def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-4, 25-9, 25-17

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12

Hitchcock County def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-12, 26-24, 22-25, 25-16

Millard South def. Omaha Central, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21

Neligh-Oakdale def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Burke, 25-15, 25-15, 25-21

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-5, 25-13

Overton def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19

Ponca def. Winnebago, 25-15, 25-11, 25-13

Silver Lake def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-21, 25-15

Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-12, 26-24, 25-19

West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-11

Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16

Arapahoe Triangular=

Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-19, 25-20

Alma def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-11

Arapahoe def. Cozad, 25-20, 25-13

Bellevue West Triangular=

Bennington def. Platteview, 25-13, 25-17

Brady Triangular=

Brady def. Bertrand, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23

Brady def. South Loup, 25-15, 25-23

South Loup def. Bertrand, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24

Central City Triangular=

Central City def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-17, 17-25, 27-25

Central City def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-11

Creighton Triangular=

Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-11, 25-16

Summerland def. Creighton, 25-3, 25-14

Elmwood Murdock Triangular=

Conestoga def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-15

Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-16

Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-13, 25-14

Hastings Triangular=

Minden def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-20, 25-21

Minden def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-16

Hay Springs Triangular=

Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-21, 25-17

Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-20, 25-12

Lawrence-Nelson Triangular=

Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-9, 25-20

Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-17, 25-12

Lawrence-Nelson def. Harvard, 25-10, 25-11

Milford Triangular=

David City def. Milford, 25-16, 25-23

Malcolm def. David City, 25-20, 25-16

Morrill Triangular=

Morrill def. Minatare, 25-3, 25-23

Morrill def. Sioux County, 25-21, 25-10

Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-18, 25-18

MUDECAS Tournament=

A Division=

Consolation Semifinal=

Johnson-Brock def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-21, 25-18

Semifinal=

Johnson County Central def. Meridian, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19

B Division=

Consolation Semifinal=

Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-19, 25-15

Semifinal=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Sterling, 25-27, 25-15, 25-16, 0-0

Mullen Triangular=

Sutherland def. Mullen, 25-17, 25-14

Wallace def. Mullen, 25-8, 25-7

Wallace def. Sutherland, 25-18, 25-16

North Bend Central Triangular=

Archbishop Bergan def. Logan View, 25-21, 25-10

Archbishop Bergan def. North Bend Central, 25-15, 25-12

North Bend Central def. Logan View, 25-18, 25-19

Osceola Triangular=

McCool Junction def. Osceola, 25-22, 25-21

Osmond Triangular=

Osmond def. Winside, 25-18, 15-25, 25-21

Palmer Triangular=

High Plains Community def. Palmer, 14-25, 25-22, 25-19

Riverside def. Palmer, 25-21, 25-21

St. Mary's Triangular=

St. Mary's def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-5, 25-13

St. Mary's def. Santee, 25-4, 25-11

Weeping Water Triangular=

College View Academy def. Mead, 25-15, 25-20, 25-27, 25-19

Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular=

Axtell def. Shelton, 18-25, 25-14, 25-20

Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-11

Shelton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-4

