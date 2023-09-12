PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Aurora, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19
Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-21, 25-17, 26-24
Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-8, 25-17, 25-10
Cambridge def. Loomis, 23-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-10
Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16
Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17
Douglas County West def. Westview, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19
Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-6, 25-9, 25-10
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-10, 25-18, 25-17
Fullerton def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-10, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23
Gothenburg def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-4, 25-9, 25-17
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12
Hitchcock County def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-12, 26-24, 22-25, 25-16
Millard South def. Omaha Central, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21
Neligh-Oakdale def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Burke, 25-15, 25-15, 25-21
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-5, 25-13
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19
Ponca def. Winnebago, 25-15, 25-11, 25-13
Silver Lake def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-21, 25-15
Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-12, 26-24, 25-19
West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-11
Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16
Arapahoe Triangular=
Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-19, 25-20
Alma def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-11
Arapahoe def. Cozad, 25-20, 25-13
Bellevue West Triangular=
Bennington def. Platteview, 25-13, 25-17
Brady Triangular=
Brady def. Bertrand, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23
Brady def. South Loup, 25-15, 25-23
South Loup def. Bertrand, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24
Central City Triangular=
Central City def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-17, 17-25, 27-25
Central City def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-11
Creighton Triangular=
Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-11, 25-16
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-3, 25-14
Elmwood Murdock Triangular=
Conestoga def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-15
Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-16
Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-13, 25-14
Hastings Triangular=
Minden def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-20, 25-21
Minden def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-16
Hay Springs Triangular=
Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-21, 25-17
Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-20, 25-12
Lawrence-Nelson Triangular=
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-9, 25-20
Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-17, 25-12
Lawrence-Nelson def. Harvard, 25-10, 25-11
Milford Triangular=
David City def. Milford, 25-16, 25-23
Malcolm def. David City, 25-20, 25-16
Morrill Triangular=
Morrill def. Minatare, 25-3, 25-23
Morrill def. Sioux County, 25-21, 25-10
Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-18, 25-18
MUDECAS Tournament=
A Division=
Consolation Semifinal=
Johnson-Brock def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-21, 25-18
Semifinal=
Johnson County Central def. Meridian, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19
B Division=
Consolation Semifinal=
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-19, 25-15
Semifinal=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Sterling, 25-27, 25-15, 25-16, 0-0
Mullen Triangular=
Sutherland def. Mullen, 25-17, 25-14
Wallace def. Mullen, 25-8, 25-7
Wallace def. Sutherland, 25-18, 25-16
North Bend Central Triangular=
Archbishop Bergan def. Logan View, 25-21, 25-10
Archbishop Bergan def. North Bend Central, 25-15, 25-12
North Bend Central def. Logan View, 25-18, 25-19
Osceola Triangular=
McCool Junction def. Osceola, 25-22, 25-21
Osmond Triangular=
Osmond def. Winside, 25-18, 15-25, 25-21
Palmer Triangular=
High Plains Community def. Palmer, 14-25, 25-22, 25-19
Riverside def. Palmer, 25-21, 25-21
St. Mary's Triangular=
St. Mary's def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-5, 25-13
St. Mary's def. Santee, 25-4, 25-11
Weeping Water Triangular=
College View Academy def. Mead, 25-15, 25-20, 25-27, 25-19
Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular=
Axtell def. Shelton, 18-25, 25-14, 25-20
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-11
Shelton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-4
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
