GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beach 44, Wibaux, Mont. 30
Central Cass 63, Oak Grove Lutheran 38
Century 67, Dickinson 49
Edgeley/K-M 57, Linton/HMB 39
Garrison 55, Washburn 37
Grafton 45, May-Port CG 36
Kindred 59, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 37
Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 72, Barnes County North 12
Legacy 70, Mandan 48
Northern Cass 73, Maple River 61
Oakes 64, Lisbon 31
Powers Lake 76, Ray 24
Richardton-Taylor 63, McIntosh, S.D. 10
Tri-State 59, Richland 53
West Fargo 71, Wahpeton 57
Westhope/Newburg 66, Drake/Anamoose 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
