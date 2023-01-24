GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beach 44, Wibaux, Mont. 30

Central Cass 63, Oak Grove Lutheran 38

Century 67, Dickinson 49

Edgeley/K-M 57, Linton/HMB 39

Garrison 55, Washburn 37

Grafton 45, May-Port CG 36

Kindred 59, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 37

Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 72, Barnes County North 12

Legacy 70, Mandan 48

Northern Cass 73, Maple River 61

Oakes 64, Lisbon 31

Powers Lake 76, Ray 24

Richardton-Taylor 63, McIntosh, S.D. 10

Tri-State 59, Richland 53

West Fargo 71, Wahpeton 57

Westhope/Newburg 66, Drake/Anamoose 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

