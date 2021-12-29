GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Asotin 45, Rogers (Spokane) 37
Chelan 44, Napavine 38
Columbia (Burbank) 50, Riverside, Ore. 39
Columbia (White Salmon) 40, Hood River, Ore. 35
Eisenhower 66, Central Valley 47
Gonzaga Prep 58, Sunnyside 49
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 45, Davenport 40
Manson 39, Cascade (Leavenworth) 18
Medical Lake 57, Shadle Park 34
Okanogan 58, Deer Park 35
Post Falls, Idaho 65, Clarkston 55
Prairie 38, Overlake School 34
St. George's 66, Riverside 33
Tumwater 76, Nooksack Valley 61
Wapato 56, Highland 30
West Valley (Spokane) 60, Prosser 57
Wilbur-Creston 64, Liberty Christian 12
Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic=
Lewis & Clark=
Skyview 45, McMinnville, Ore. 37
South Salem, Ore. 64, Annie Wright 54
Riverdale Winter Tournament=
Riverdale, Ore. 45, King's Way Christian School 41
Summit Holiday Tournament=
Summit, Ore. 51, Hockinson 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Black Hills vs. Capital, ccd.
Enumclaw vs. Bonney Lake, ccd.
Graham-Kapowsin vs. Foss, ccd.
Granger vs. Yakama Tribal, ppd.
Hoquiam vs. Rochester, ccd.
Kingston vs. Central Kitsap, ppd.
Lake Stevens vs. Hanford, ccd.
Lakewood vs. Shorecrest, ccd.
Lynden vs. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), ccd.
Mariner vs. Mount Vernon, ccd.
North Creek vs. Thomas Jefferson, ccd.
River Ridge vs. Shelton, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/