BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 72, Foley 49
Alexandria 59, Moorhead 49
Anoka 75, Blaine 52
Barnesville 65, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 63
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 78, Holdingford 45
Benilde-St. Margaret's 71, Robbinsdale Cooper 67
Blake 80, St. Agnes 65
Bloomington Jefferson 73, Orono 70
Brainerd 66, St. Cloud Tech 64
Brandon-Evansville 69, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 61
Chanhassen 60, Waconia 45
Chaska 70, St. Louis Park 67
Concordia Academy 88, St. Anthony 78
Coon Rapids 86, Rogers 73
Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Roseville 55
Crosby-Ironton 80, Staples-Motley 60
DeLaSalle 89, Hopkins 61
Deer River 100, Virginia 78
Detroit Lakes 78, Park Rapids 69
Duluth East 61, Duluth Denfeld 51
East Grand Forks 68, Breckenridge 61
East Ridge 50, Woodbury 35
Eastview 102, Burnsville 70
Eden Valley-Watkins 78, Royalton 53
Ely 60, Silver Bay 27
Esko 95, Pine City 86, OT
Farmington 70, Lakeville North 57
Fergus Falls 67, Willmar 50
Fridley 63, Big Lake 60
Henning 54, Norman County East 44
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, Blue Earth Area 52
Kimball 55, Maple Lake 26
Lakeville South 77, Apple Valley 44
Mahtomedi 60, Tartan 54
Mankato West 74, Rochester Century 67
Maple Grove 80, Robbinsdale Armstrong 65
McGregor 76, Mille Lacs Co-op 53
Menahga 67, Pillager 57
Minneapolis North 90, Minneapolis Washburn 62
Minneapolis South 75, Minneapolis Southwest 53
Moose Lake/Willow River 87, Proctor 52
Mora 55, St. Cloud Cathedral 34
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 65, Melrose 49
Mound Westonka 80, St. Paul Highland Park 70
New Life Academy 90, Heritage Christian Academy 47
New Prague 56, Bloomington Kennedy 47
New Ulm 72, Marshall 50
New York Mills 85, Browerville/Eagle Valley 73
Northfield 88, Faribault 63
Northland 89, East Central 55
Osakis 76, Parkers Prairie 41
Osseo 71, Elk River 49
Park (Cottage Grove) 63, Forest Lake 39
Park Center 77, Andover 62
Park Christian 65, Underwood 52
Pelican Rapids 83, Mahnomen/Waubun 57
Providence Academy 86, Cloquet 55
Rockford 89, St. Paul Como Park 61
Rocori 77, Sauk Rapids-Rice 69
Rosemount 64, Prior Lake 45
Sartell-St. Stephen 53, St. Cloud Apollo 49
Sauk Centre 64, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 29
Sebeka 58, Hill City 55
Shakopee 76, Eagan 42
Simley 67, North St. Paul 53
South St. Paul 79, Two Rivers 61
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 60, St. Croix Lutheran 51
Spectrum 81, United Christian 32
Spring Lake Park 83, Champlin Park 65
St. Croix Prep 64, Minneapolis Patrick Henry/FAIR 40
St. John's Prep 78, Kaleidoscope Charter 72
St. Paul Academy 79, St. Paul Humboldt 50
St. Thomas Academy 79, Hill-Murray 77
Stillwater 87, Irondale 74
Totino-Grace 68, Centennial 39
Upsala 71, Bertha-Hewitt 56
Wadena-Deer Creek 78, Frazee 62
Warroad 80, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 65
West Central 67, Battle Lake 52
West Lutheran 71, Ogilvie 57
White Bear Lake 56, Mounds View 53
Winona 53, Rochester Mayo 38
Zimmerman 61, Little Falls 60
Class A=
Section 1=
First Round=
Bethlehem Academy 61, Glenville-Emmons 39
Schaeffer Academy 60, Houston 24
Wabasha-Kellogg 66, Mabel-Canton 54
