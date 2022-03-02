BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 72, Foley 49

Alexandria 59, Moorhead 49

Anoka 75, Blaine 52

Barnesville 65, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 63

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 78, Holdingford 45

Benilde-St. Margaret's 71, Robbinsdale Cooper 67

Blake 80, St. Agnes 65

Bloomington Jefferson 73, Orono 70

Brainerd 66, St. Cloud Tech 64

Brandon-Evansville 69, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 61

Chanhassen 60, Waconia 45

Chaska 70, St. Louis Park 67

Concordia Academy 88, St. Anthony 78

Coon Rapids 86, Rogers 73

Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Roseville 55

Crosby-Ironton 80, Staples-Motley 60

DeLaSalle 89, Hopkins 61

Deer River 100, Virginia 78

Detroit Lakes 78, Park Rapids 69

Duluth East 61, Duluth Denfeld 51

East Grand Forks 68, Breckenridge 61

East Ridge 50, Woodbury 35

Eastview 102, Burnsville 70

Eden Valley-Watkins 78, Royalton 53

Ely 60, Silver Bay 27

Esko 95, Pine City 86, OT

Farmington 70, Lakeville North 57

Fergus Falls 67, Willmar 50

Fridley 63, Big Lake 60

Henning 54, Norman County East 44

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, Blue Earth Area 52

Kimball 55, Maple Lake 26

Lakeville South 77, Apple Valley 44

Mahtomedi 60, Tartan 54

Mankato West 74, Rochester Century 67

Maple Grove 80, Robbinsdale Armstrong 65

McGregor 76, Mille Lacs Co-op 53

Menahga 67, Pillager 57

Minneapolis North 90, Minneapolis Washburn 62

Minneapolis South 75, Minneapolis Southwest 53

Moose Lake/Willow River 87, Proctor 52

Mora 55, St. Cloud Cathedral 34

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 65, Melrose 49

Mound Westonka 80, St. Paul Highland Park 70

New Life Academy 90, Heritage Christian Academy 47

New Prague 56, Bloomington Kennedy 47

New Ulm 72, Marshall 50

New York Mills 85, Browerville/Eagle Valley 73

Northfield 88, Faribault 63

Northland 89, East Central 55

Osakis 76, Parkers Prairie 41

Osseo 71, Elk River 49

Park (Cottage Grove) 63, Forest Lake 39

Park Center 77, Andover 62

Park Christian 65, Underwood 52

Pelican Rapids 83, Mahnomen/Waubun 57

Providence Academy 86, Cloquet 55

Rockford 89, St. Paul Como Park 61

Rocori 77, Sauk Rapids-Rice 69

Rosemount 64, Prior Lake 45

Sartell-St. Stephen 53, St. Cloud Apollo 49

Sauk Centre 64, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 29

Sebeka 58, Hill City 55

Shakopee 76, Eagan 42

Simley 67, North St. Paul 53

South St. Paul 79, Two Rivers 61

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 60, St. Croix Lutheran 51

Spectrum 81, United Christian 32

Spring Lake Park 83, Champlin Park 65

St. Croix Prep 64, Minneapolis Patrick Henry/FAIR 40

St. John's Prep 78, Kaleidoscope Charter 72

St. Paul Academy 79, St. Paul Humboldt 50

St. Thomas Academy 79, Hill-Murray 77

Stillwater 87, Irondale 74

Totino-Grace 68, Centennial 39

Upsala 71, Bertha-Hewitt 56

Wadena-Deer Creek 78, Frazee 62

Warroad 80, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 65

West Central 67, Battle Lake 52

West Lutheran 71, Ogilvie 57

White Bear Lake 56, Mounds View 53

Winona 53, Rochester Mayo 38

Zimmerman 61, Little Falls 60

Class A=

Section 1=

First Round=

Bethlehem Academy 61, Glenville-Emmons 39

Schaeffer Academy 60, Houston 24

Wabasha-Kellogg 66, Mabel-Canton 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you