|All Times EDT
|Tuesday, April 19
|MLB
Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
|NBA PLAYOFFS
|FIRST ROUND
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|NHL
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
