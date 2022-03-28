|All Times EDT
|Tuesday, March 29
|NIT
Xavier vs. St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. Washington St., 9:30 p.m.
|NBA
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
|NHL
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.