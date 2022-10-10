Tuesday, Oct. 11
MLB DIVISION PLAYOFFS
American League

Seattle at Houston, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:07 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:37 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

