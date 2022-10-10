|Tuesday, Oct. 11
|MLB DIVISION PLAYOFFS
|American League
Seattle at Houston, 3:37 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m.
|National League
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:07 p.m.
San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:37 p.m.
|NBA PRESEASON
Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
|NHL
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.