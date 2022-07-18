|All Times EDT
|Tuesday, July 19
|MLB
|93rd All-Star Game At Los Angeles, California
NL vs. AL, 7:30 p.m.
|WNBA
New York at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|All Times EDT
|Tuesday, July 19
|MLB
|93rd All-Star Game At Los Angeles, California
NL vs. AL, 7:30 p.m.
|WNBA
New York at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.