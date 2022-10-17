All Times EDT
Tuesday, Oct. 18
MLB LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS
National League

Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

