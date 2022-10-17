|All Times EDT
|Tuesday, Oct. 18
|MLB LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS
|National League
Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m.
|NBA
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
|NHL
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
