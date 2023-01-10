|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Chris Vallimont outright to Norfolk (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired RHP A.J. Alexy from Washington in exchange for minor league RHP Cristian Jimenez. Designate RHP Oliver Ortega for assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Trent Black major league coach/director of pitching strategy and Stephen Vogt bullpen and quality control coach.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated RHP Junior Fernandez for assignment. Agreed to terms with INF Brandon Belt on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Julian Merryweather for assignment.
|National League
NEW YORK METS — Promoted Sue Lucchi to senior vice president/stadium operations.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Zach Thompson to Toronto in exchange for OF Chavez Young.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Corey Dickerson on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Andres Machado for assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with LB Roquan Smith on a five-year contract extension. Signed TE Nick Boyle to the practice squad. Released DT Christian Ringo from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Herb Mille to a reserve/futures contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Daurice Fountain and DL Donovan Jeter to reserve/futures contracts.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TEs Austin Allen and Nick Guggemo, WR Jeff Cotton, OT Jean Delance, QB Danny Etting, DBs Tyrell Ford and Benjie Franklin, RB Tyler Goodson, LB La'Darius Hamilton and DT Chris Slayton, CB Kiondre Thomas, K Parker White and S James Wiggins to reserve/futures contracts.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WRs Alex Bachman, Johnny Johnson III and Drew Estrada, RB Gerrid Doaks, DE Adedayo Odeleye, DB D'Angelo Ross and TE Mason Schreck to reserve/futures contracts.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed C Dakoda Shepley off waivers from Dallas.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Designated LT Rashawn Slater to return from injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LBs Terez Hall and Calvin Munson, DBs Brad Hawkins and Quandre Mosely, OL Hayden Howerton, WR Tre Nison, DLs Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and LaBryan Ray, TEs Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington and RB J.J. Taylor to reserve/futures contracts.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed DT Vernon Butler to the practice squad. Released DT Jack Heflin from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WRs Ja'Marcus Bradley and Cody White, DBs Duke Dawson and Scott Nelson, G William Dunkle, LB Emeke Egbule, RBs Jason Huntley and Master Teague, C Ryan McCollum and TE Rodney Williams to reserve/futures contracts.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Chris Garrett to the practice squad. Designated WR D'Wayne Eskridge to return to practice from injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed CB Anthony Chesley on injured reserve. Promoted ILB Ulysees Gilbert to the active roster. Signed CB Duron Lowe to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Curtis Brooks, CB Shyheim Carter, OL Zack Johnson, WRs Mason Kinsey and Reggie Roberson, OLB Zach McCloud, TE Thomas Odukoya, DL Jayden Peevy, T Andrew Rupcich and K Caleb Shudak to reserve/futures contracts. Released QB Kevin Hogan, DB Kyron Brown and G Danny Isadora from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed FB Alex Armah to a reserve/futures contract. Announced the firing offensive coach Scott Turner.
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Signed OL Toryque Bateman.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D Casey Fitzgerald on waivers. Reinstated D Henri Jokiharju to the active roster from injured reserve.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Blake Murray to Norfolk (ECHL) from Chicago (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned G Jonas Johansson to Colorado (AHL) Reinstated G Pavel Francouz to the active roster from injured reserve.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Cleveland (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Ryan Fanti to Bakersfield (AHL) from Fort Wayne (ECHL). Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Bakersfield (AHL) loan.
MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Hunter Jones to Iowa (ECHL) from Iowa (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Nolan Foote from Utica (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Collin Adams to Worcester (ECHL) from Bridgeport (AHL). Reinstated RW Simon Holmstrom to the active roster from injured reserve.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Dmitrii Samorukov from Springfield (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned G Keith Petruzzelli to Newfoundland (ECHL) from Toronto (AHL). Recalled LW Bobby McMann from Toronto (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Placed C Jake Leschyshyn on waivers with the purpose of sending him to Henderson (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled D Adam Brubacher from Fort Wayne (ECHL) loan.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Assigned D Olivier LeBlanc to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Reassigned LW Kirill Tyutyayev to Toledo (ECHL) on loan.
HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned D Michael Kim to South Carolina (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled G Joe Vrbetic from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Nikita Pavlychev from loan to Greenville (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned LW Logan Nijhoff to Tulsa (ECHL) on loan.
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Allen Mikael Robidoux a total of seven games for a kneeing incident in a game on Jan. 7 against Tulsa.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Grant Hebert from reserve. Placed F Aidan Brown on injured reserve. Traded D Lordanthony Grissom to Greenville.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed G Alex Sakellaropoulos to a standard player contract.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired F Brandon Yeamans.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired D Max Balinson in trade from Reading.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released D Timothy Faulkner and F Dean Yakura from their standard player contracts (SPC). Activated G Chase Perry from injured reserve and traded him to Allen.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed F Kyle Blaney and placed him on reserve. Placed F Nick Isaacson on injured reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acquired F Leif Mattson from Florida. Placed D Anthony Florentino on reserve. Placed D mason McCarty on injured reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released D Dilan Peters from his standard player contract (SPC). Placed F Jordan Kaplan on reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Placed Ds Carson Musser and Alex Pommerville on injured reserve.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released F Cameron Cook. Signed D Timothy Faulkner. Placed F Tyler Adams on injured reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed F Tory McLean. Placed F Sean Gulka on reserve. Placed Ds Chaz Reddekopp and Carter Allen on injured reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Jordan Martin from reserve. Placed F Mithcell Heard on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated G Francis Marotte from reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Placed F Derek Osik on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed D Amet Korca from Croatian first-division side HNK Gorica to a one-year contract with club options for 2024 and 2025. Announced a mutually agreed termination of the contract for F Franco Jara.
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Acquired $500,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from Austin FC in a trade for D Adam Lundkvist.
LAFC — Announced the signing of John Thorrington (president/general manager) and Larry Freedman (co-president/CBO) to multi-year contract extensions.
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed F Wesley Leggett.
NASHVILLE SC — Announced mutual agreement with M Handwalla Bwana to part ways.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTTION — Signed M Jack Panayotou to a homegrown player contract through the 2026 MLS season with a club option for 2027.
NYFC — Claimed F Gabriel Segal off waivers through the 2023 season.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired a 2023 international roster spot from Portland Timbers FC in exchange for $200,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM).
REAL SALT LAKE — Acquired F Carlos Andres Gomez via permanent transfer from Columbian power Millonarios FC on a five-year contract with options for the 2028 season, pending receipt of an international transfer certificate (ITC) and a P-1 Visa.
|COLLEGE
KENTUCKY — Named Liam Coen football offensive coordinator.
