BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Nick Padilla from Charlotte (IL). Returned RHP Nick Padilla to Charlotte (IL) after today's doubleheader against Philadelphia.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHP Enyel De Los Santos on the paternity list. Recalled LHP Konnor Pilkington and SS Tyler Freeman from Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Wil Vest from Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF Rylan Bannon from Sugar Land (PCL). Placed OF Chas McCormick on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 15.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent SS Jorge Polanco, RHP Josh Winder and OF Alex Kiriloff to St. Paul (IL) on rehab assignments.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent 3B Josh Donaldson to Somerset (EL) on a rehab assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Dany Jimenez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 17. Recalled RHP Adam Oiler from Las Vegas (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent 1B Dylan Moore to Everett (NL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled LHP Tayler Saucedo from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Darren McCaughan to Tacoma.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jeffrey Springs on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 15. Recalled RHP Taj Bradley from Durham (I).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated LHP Joe Murphy from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Luis Frias to Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Claimed 2B Nick Solak off waivers from Chicago White Sox and optioned him to Gwinnett (IL). Sent RHP Collin McHugh to Rome (SAL) on a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Lucas Sims from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Kevin Herget to Louisville (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Hunter Greene on a six-year contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Peter Lambert from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Connor Seabold to Albuquerque. Sent OF Randal Grichuk to Albuquerque on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of INF Luke Williams. Placed OF Mookie Betts on the paternity list. Transferred RHP Daniel Hudson from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed RHP J.B. Bukauskas off waivers from Seattle. Transferred INF Luis Urias from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Carlos Carrasco on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 16. Recalled RHP Jeff Brigham from Syracuse (IL). Sent RHP Dennis Santana outright to Syracuse.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Yunior Marte from Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent RHP Nick Nelson to Clearwater (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Andre Pallante to Memphis (IL). Recalled LHP JoJo Romero from Memphis.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled INF/OF Brett Wisely from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned INF/OF Matt Beaty to Sacramento.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
STATEN ISLAND FERRYHAWKS — Re-signed RHP/OF Kelsie Whitmore.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Shaq Lawson to a one-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Derrick Coleman assistant to player engagement.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Blaine Gabbert.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned F Curtis Hall from Providence (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Keith Kinkaid from Colorado (AHL).
DETROIT REDWINGS — Reassigned G John Lethemon, Ds Donovan Sebrango, Eemil Viro and Seth Barton from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Uvis Balinskis to a one-year, entry-level contract. Reassigned D Zach Uens to Charlotte (AHL) from Florida (ECHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed RW Danila Yurov to a one-year contract extension.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled G Chris Driedger from Coachella Valley (AHL) from loan.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled G Erik Kallgren from Toronto (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Milwaukee F Joakim Kemell for one game as a consequence of a boarding incident in an April 16 game against Rockford.
COLORADO EAGLES — Returned D Kyle Mayhew to Utah (ECHL) from loan.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Loaned Fs Trenton Bliss, Kirill Tyutyayev and Drew Worrad to Toledo (ECHL). Returned G Ryan Bednard to Greenville (ECHL) from loan.
IOWA WILD — Signed G Trevin Kozlowski to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned F Anthony Del Gaizo to South Carolina (ECHL) from loan. Returned F Mathew Santos to Maine (ECHL) from loan.
ONTARIO REIGN — Loaned D Tyler Inamoto to Greenville (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired G Reid Dyck and D Jonathan Myrenberg. Returned C Curtis Hall to Maine (ECHL) from loan.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Steven Jandric from Worcester (ECHL) on loan.
ECHL
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Aidan Sutter to a standard player contract (SPC).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined New England M Dylan Borrero an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner during an April 15 match against Columbus.
NEW ENGLAND REVOUTION — Signed D Ben Sweat to a one-year contract.
National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed Maliah Morris as an injury replacement. Placed F Julie Doyle on the 45-day disabled list.
COLLEGE
GEORGE MASON — Named Steve Curran men's basketball associate head coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.