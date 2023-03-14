|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned INF Joey Ortiz to the minor league camp. Reassigned RHP Kyle Dowdy, SS Jackson Holliday and INF Connor Norby to the minor league camp.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Chris Murphy to Worcester (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPPs Rony Garcia and Brendan White, INF Andre Lipcius and OF Parker Meadows to Toledo (IL). Reassigned LHP Zach Logue to the minor league camp.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Brent Headrick and INF Edouard Julien to St. Paul (IL). Reassigned RHPs Blayne Enlow, Cody Laweryson, Patrick Murphy, Austin Schulfer and INF Aaron Sabato to the minor league camp.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with 2B Ernie Clement on a minor league contract.
|National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHPs Sixto Sanchez and George Soriano and INF Xavier Edwards to Jacksonville (IL). Reassigned INF Nasim Nunez to the minor league camp.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned LHP Kyle Harrison to the minor league camp. Optioned INF Isan Diaz and RHPs Tristan Beck and Keaton Winn to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHPs Cory Abbott, Jordan Weems and Jake Irvin to Rochester (IL) and RHP Jackson Rutledge to Harrisburg (EL).
|Minor League
|Frontier League
FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Traded RHP Evy Rubial to the Lexington (Atlantic League).
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Aldrick Jimenez.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Arrison Perez.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Sam Merrill to a rest-of-season contract.
UTAH JAZZ — Signed G Kris Dunn to a rest-of-season contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Kyzir White, K Matt Prater and OL Kelvin Beachum to two-year contracts. Re-signed RB Corey Clement to a one-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB Taylor Heinicke to a two-year contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Del'Shawn Phillips to a restricted tender contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LB Tyrel Dodson to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Declined the restricted tender contract for CB Myles Hartsfield. Released OL Pat Elflein.
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed LS Patrick Scales and OL Dieter Eiselen to one-year contracts and FB Khari Blasingame to a two-year contract extension.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LB Germaine Pratt to a three-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed LB Sione Takitaki to a one-year contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed S Donovan Wilson to a three-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed T Matt Nelson. Resigned DL John Cominsky to a two-year contract. Signed CB Emmanuel Moseley to a one-year contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed S Andrew Wingard to a three-year contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released G A.J. Cann. Signed WR Noah Brown to a one-year contract. Re-signed DE Derek Rivers to a one-year contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Jakobi Meyers to a three-year contract. Re-signed OL Brandon Parker to a one-year contract. Traded TE Darren Waller to the New York Giants for a third-round draft pick.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed RT Trey Pipkins to a three-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed RBs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson to two-year contracts.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed QB Nick Mullens and C Garrett Bradbury to a three-year contact.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Myles Bryant to a tendered contract. Signed OT Calvin Anderson to a two-year contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Allen Lazard to a four-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RB Rashaad Penny.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed S Damontae Kazee to a two-year contract. Signed G Nate Herbig to a two-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed C Jake Brendel to a four-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released DT Quinton Jefferson. Signed S Ryan Neal to a right of refusal tendered contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Traded G Shaq Mason to Houston in exchange for two draft picks.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Luke Gifford to a two-year contract.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released RB J.D. McKissic. Signed S Jeremy Reaves to a tendered contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Bokondji Imama and D Michael Kesselring from Tucson (AHL) loans.
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned G Michael DiPietro to Providence (AHL) from Maine (ECHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Alex Galchenyuk from Colorado (AHL) loan.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reinstated C Jean-Gabriel Pageau to the active roster from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled G Samuel Ersson from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled LW Joe Snively from Hershey (AHL) loan.
|American Hockey League
CHICAGO WOLVES — Acquired G Jacob Kucharski.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed F Ryder Rolstonto a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Released F Tyler Bird from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
|East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed G Vinnie Purpura and D Austin Rook to standard player contracts (SPC). Released G Brody Claes from his standard player contract.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released D Jeremy Masella from his standard player contract (SPC).
WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Matt Koopman to a standard player contract (SPC). Released G Bailey Brkin from his standard player contract. Loaned F Cam Hausinger to Iowa (AHL). Acquired F Jarret Lee.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Adam Goodsir to an ECHL contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SPORTING KC — Announced F Marinos Tzionis was named to the Cyprus men's national team for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying.
UNION OMAHA — Signed M Pedro Dolabella and G Ian McGrane, pending league and federation approval.
|USL SOCCER
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed G Cody Cropper for the 2023 season.
|National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Agreed to terms with M Mikayla Cuff on a three-year contract through the 2025 NWSL season.
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Signed G Lauren Brzykcy to a two-year contract through the 2024 season.
|COLLEGE
CHARLOTTE — Named Giovanny Delevry assistant women's volleyball coach.
