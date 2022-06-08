|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of LHP Jared Koenig from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to Las Vegas.
|National League
SAN FRANCICO GIANTS — Acquired C Austin Wynns from Philadelphia in exchange for LHP Michael Plassmeyer and cash considerations. Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (PCL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released OL Will Ulmer.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed TE Jake Ferguson.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Jermaine Waller on the reserve/retired list.
|SOCCER
|National Women's Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Reclassified M/F Marissa Sheva a short-term injury replacement. Placed M Jordan Baggett on the 45-day disabled list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.