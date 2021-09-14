BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated SS Tim Anderson and RHP Lucas Giolito from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Zack Collins from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Placed OF Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 10. Optioned INF Danny Mendick and C Seby Zavala to Charlotte.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated C Roberto Perez from the 10-day IL. Designated C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP John Gant on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Andrew Albers from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Designated LPH Charlie Barnes to serve as the 29th man for today's doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Chris Martin to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Caleb Martin to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived K Ryan Santoso. Promoted K Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed RW Givani Smith to a two-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed Fs Jimmy Vesey and Mark Jankowski and D Tyler Wotherspoon to professional tryout contracts.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Announced approval of the transfer of controlling interest in the Tulsa Oilers from Steven Brothers Sports Management of Tulsa, LLC to NL Sports, LLC, owned by Andy Scurto.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

