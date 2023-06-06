BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLBPA — Named Silvia Alvarez acting communications director.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from the bereavement list. Optioned INF/OF Terrin Vavra to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Chris Murphy from Worcester (IL). Optioned RHP Kaleb Ort to Worcester. Sent SS Yu Chang to Worcester on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent OF Billy Hamilton to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Cody Morris to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Hernandez on a minor league contract. Reinstated 3B Anthony Rendon from the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Byron Buxton on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 3. Reinstated OF Trevor Larnach from the 10-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled INF Kevin Smith from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned INF Nick Allen to Las Vegas. Sent LHP Kirby Snead to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Andres Munoz from the 15-day IL and INF/OF Dylan Moore from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Trevor Gott on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 5. Optioned INF/OF Sam Haggerty to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Cooper Criswell from Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Reid Birlingmair on a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Chris Bassitt from the paternity list and INF Santiago Espinal from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL). Optioned INF Ernie Clement and RHP Jay Jackson to Buffalo and RHP Alek Manoah to the Florida Complex League (FCL). Designated RHP Zach Thompson for assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent LHPs Anthony Misiewicz and Joe Mantiply to ACL D-backs on a rehab assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated 2B Nick Solak for assignment. Acquired RHP Ben Heller from Tampa Bay in exchange for future considerations. Recalled RHP Roddery Munoz from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned LHP Lucas Luetge to Gwinnett. Sent RHP Michael Tonkin to Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Michael Tonkin to Gwinnett on a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Casey Legumina to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled SS Elly De La Cruz from Louisville. Sent RHP Frank German outright to Louisville. Placed OF Nick Senzel on the 10-day IL, retroactive o June 4.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Nick Robertson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Tayler Scott to Oklahoma City. Agreed to terms with OF Kole Calhoun on a minor league contract. Sent RHP Zack Burdi outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP George Soriano to Jacksonville (IL). Reinstated LHP A.J. Puk from the 15-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP J.B. Bukauskas and LHP Eric Lauer to Nashville (IL) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tyler Thomas on a minor league contract. Sent RP Cody Morris to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Announced Stanley C. Middleman will join the ownership group as a new limited partner. Sent LP Jose Alvarado to Reading (EL) on a rehab assignment. Sent C Rafael Marchan and OF Cristian Pache to Lehigh Valley (IL) on a rehab assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent 2B Eguy Rosario to El Paso (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Thairo Estrada and OF Joc Pederson from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Brett Wisely and OF Bryce Johnson to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Jordan Weems from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Andres Machado for assignment.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Brantley Bell. Acquried LHP McKenzie Mills from Southern Maryland in exchange for INF Philip Caulfield. Traded OF Dustin Woodcock to Lake Country (American Associattin) in exchange for a player to be named later. Released RHP Chris Pike.
Frontier League
JOLIET SLAMMERS— Signed LHP Steven Washilewski.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released C Scott Combs. and OF Ellison Hanna II.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Juan Alcantara.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed Cs Tyler Blaum and Ruben Castro. Released C Andrew Banuelos and RHP Marcos Encarnacion.
SHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHP Matt Craven.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP James Bradwell.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Robert Gonzalez.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Named Frank Vogel head coach.
Women's National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed G Karlie Samuelson to a rest of-season hardship contract. Waived F Joyner Holmes.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed LS Aaron Brewer/ Released LS Joe Fortunato.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived QB Nolan Henderson.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Leonard Floyd to a one-year contract. Released RB Isaiah Bowser.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB De Wayne McBride to a rookie contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DE Darryl Johnson to a one-year contract. Waived WR Shae Wyatt.
SEAATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Derick Hall to a rookie contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed G Oscar Dansk to a one-year, two-way contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced affiliation agreement with the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined CF Montreal M Matko Miljevic an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during a June 3 match against Philadelphia Union. Fined Miami CF D Kamal Miller an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during a June 3 match against D.C. United.
COLLEGE
MARYLAND — Named Noelle Cobb director of women's basketball recruiting/assistant coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.