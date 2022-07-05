BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Will Vest to Toledo (IL). Returned RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Hutchison from Toledo. Designated LHP Sam Howard for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Victor Diaz on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Claimed INF Yu Chang off waivers from Pittsburgh. Reinstated LHP Jeffrey Springs from the 10-day IL. Transferred 2B Brandon Lowe from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Josh Fleming to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded 2B Leonel Callez to Atlanta.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed RHP Ian Bibaut off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers. Designated C Chris Okey for assignment. Transferred RHP Tony Santillan from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Nick Lodolo from the 60-day IL. Optioned 2B Max Schrock to Louisville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Designated LHP Chasen Shreve for assignment. Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed LHP Sam Clay off waivers from Washington and optioned him to Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF Ben Gamel and INF Yoshi Tsutsugo from the 10-day IL. Placed C Tyler Heineman on the paternity list. Activated C Jason Delay from the taxi squad. Optioned INF Hoy Park and INF/OF Tucupita Marcanpo to Indianapolis (IL).

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired and signed INF Kevin Whatley from Missoula (Pioneer League) in exchange for a player to be named later. Placed INF Phil Caulfield on the disabled list.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C Devin Buckner.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Tristan Pompey.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released INF Sam Claycamp.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed C Bismack Biyombo. Signed G Damion Lee.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR Terry McLaurin to a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

FLORIODA PANTHERS — Re-signed F Aleksi Heponiemi to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named Doug Houda and Brian Wiseman assistant coaches.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Julien Gauthier on a one-year contract extension.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Placed C Colin White on unconditional waivers.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Waived D Doneil Henry.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired F Giacomo Vrioni from Juventus FC (Italian Serie A) and signed him to a designated player contract through 2025, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Named Hannah Bazemore acting director of athletics.

MARYLAND — Named John Phillips men's head golf coach.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Keith Vroman track and field head coach.

NYU — Named Maurice Kearney assistant men's basketball coach.

YALE — Named Sara Mitchell assistant women's basketball coach and recruiting director.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you