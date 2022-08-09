|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL) as the 27th man for a double header.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Alonzo Rubalcaba on a minor league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Taylor Clarke on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHPs Jonathan Heasley and Jose Cuas from Omaha (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF/OF Matt Carpenter on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujar from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Brennan Bernardino from Tacoma (PCL). Placed LHP Ryan Borucki on the 15-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent CF Manuel Margo to FCL Rays on a rehab assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Jackie Bradley Jr. on a one-year, major league contract.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed LHP Bennett Parry on the reserve/left team list and OF Sam Travis on the disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 7.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Gorgui Dieng.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Cortez Davis. Released CB Nate Brooks.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Jordan Kunaszyk. Waived LB Silas Keely.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Brett Maher. Waived K Jonathan Garibay.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed QB E.J. Perry. Released QB Kyle Sloter.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Danny Shelton.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OLs Caleb Benenoch and Chris Glaser. Released OL Parker Ferguson and DE Hamilcar Rashed.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed Ss Adrian Colbert and Elijah Benton. Waived S Michael Griffin with an injured designation. Waived CB Kenneth George.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with C Martin Necas on a two-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Agreed to terms with Greg Pateryn as a professional scout.
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed LW Graham McPhee to a one-year, one-way contract, F Matt Boudens, D Drake Rymsha, F Mark Rassell and LW Samuel Dove-McFalls to one-year, two-way contracts.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Loaned M Alexandru Matan to FC Rapid Bucuresti for the remainder of the 2022 season.
REAL SALT LAKE — Loaned D Bret Halsey to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season and reserves the right to terminate the loan as necessary.
|National Women's Soccer League-
HOUSTON DASH — Announced F Rachel Daly has been transferred to Aston Villa FC for an undisclosed fee.
|COLLEGE
BARTON — Named Josh Horne head coach of men's soccer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.