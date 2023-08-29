BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Joe Jacques from Worcester (IL). Optioned RHP Kyle Barraclough to Worcester.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent 1B Josh Naylor to Akron (EL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Hunter Gaddis from Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed LHP Bennett Sousa off waivers from Milwaukee and optioned him to Toledo (IL). Placed LHP Andrew Vasquez on the 15-day IL, retroactive o August 28. Recalled RHP Garrett Hill from Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated OF Michael Brantley from the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Corey Julks to Sugar Land (IL). Designated RHP Jake Cousins for assignment. Sent SS Grae Kessinger to Corpus Christi (TL) on a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Taylor Hearn to Omaha (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Steven Cruz from Omaha.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Chase Silseth on the 7=day IL, retroactive to August 27. Recalled LHP Kenny Rosenberg from Salt Lake (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Released INF Josh Donaldson.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent SS Taylor Walls to Durham (IL) on a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Devenski on a major league contract and placed him on the bereavement list.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed SS Bo Bichette on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 28. Selected the contract of INF Mason McCoy from Buffalo (IL). Assigned RHP Jay Jackson to Buffalo.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Nabil Crismatt outright to Reno (PCL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Jose Cuas on the bereavement list. Recalled LHP Anthony Kay from Iowa (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent CF Jake Fraley to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Designated RHP Tony Santillan for assignment. Optioned OF Michael Siani to Louisville. Selected the contract of Alejo Lopez from Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Gavin Hollowell from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Karl Kauffmann to Albuquerque.
MIAMI MARINS — Reinstated RHP George Soriano from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Tommy Nance to Jacksonville (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tyler Jay on a minor league contract. Sent LHP Adam Kolarek to Syracuse (IL) on a rehab assignment. Sent OF Abraham Almonte outright to Syracuse.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent CF Cristian Pache to Louisville on a rehab assginment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Carmen Mlodzinski to Indianapolis (IL) on a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent LHP Matthew Liberatore and RHP Jake Woodford to Memphis (IL) on rehab assignments.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated OF Mitch Haniger from the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Heliot Ramos to Sacramento. Designated OF Bryce Johnson for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to ters with RHP Junior Fernandez on a minor league contract.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated LHP Kyle Ragnault. Placed RHP Robert Stock on the inactive list.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Re-signed P.J Washington Jr.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Placed Jacksonville CB Chris Claybrooks on the commissioner's exempt list.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released TEs Bernhard Seikovits, Noah Togiai and Joel Honigford, LS Aaron Brewer, RBs Stevie Scott, Ty-Son Williams and Corey Clement, P Matt Haack, G Lachavious Simmons. QBs David Blough, Colt McCoy and Jeff Driskel, Ss JuJu Hughes, Andre Chachere, Brian Cobbs, Kendell Brooks and Sean Chandler, CBs Quavian White, Bobby Price and Nate Hairston, WRs Brandon Smith, Andre Baccellia, Kaden Davis and Davion Davis, OLs Badara Traore, Braylon Jones, Hayden Howerton, Cohl Cabral, Jackson Barton andLecitus Smith, DLs Jacob Slade, Eric Banks and Rashard Lawrence, OLB Zsach McCloud and LBs David Anenih and Kyle Soelle. Placed QB Kyler Murray on reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP). Placed CB Garrett Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list. Placed OL Jon Gaines II on injured reserve. Waived CB Kyler McMichael with an injury settlement.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DB Cornell Armstrong and WR Penny Hart on injured reserve. Released WR J.J Arcega-Whiteside, DB Breon Border, OL Jonothan Harrison, LB Andre Smith and LB Kemoko Turay. Waived WRs Slade Bolden, Zay Malone and Keilahn Harris, DBs Natrone Brooks, Micah Abernathy, Darren Hall, Cliff Chatman and Lukas Denis, TEs Tucker Fisk and Parker Hesse, LBs Frank Ginda and Mike Jones, DLs Demone Harris, Caeveon Patton, LaCale London and Timmy Horne, RBs Godwin Igwebuike, Carlos Washington Jr. and Clint Ratkovich and OLs Michal Menet, Trevor Reid, Jutin Shaffer, Tyler Vrabel and Barry Wesley.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released RB Melvin Gordon, DT Angelo Blackson, QB Josh Johnson, C Sam Mustipher, CBs Kevon Seymour and Daryl Worley, T David Sharpe, WR Laquon Treadwell and DE Brent Urban. Waived Wrs Tarik Black, James Proche II and Sean Ryan, QB Anthony Brown, Gs TyKeem Doss and Tashawn Manning, CBs Tae Hayes, Kyu Kelly and Jeremy Lucien, FB/TE Ben Mason, OLB Jeremiah Moon, DT Rayshad Nichols, ILB Josh Ross, OL Jaylon Thomas, TE Travis Vokolek, LB Kristian Welch and RB Owen Wright. Signed WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad. Placed OLB Tys Bowser, LS Nick Moore and G Andrew Vorhees on the reserve/physically unable to perform list (PUP).
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed QB Matt Barkley on injured reserve. Released LBs Shane Ray, DaShaun White and Travin Howard, WRs Isaiah Coulter, Marcell Ateman, Andy Isabella and Dezman Patmon, TEs Jace Sternberger and Joel Wilson, S s Zayne Anderson and Dean Marlowe, CBs Alex Austin and Kyron Brown, RB Darrynton Evans, DT Eli Ankou, OLs David Quesenberry, Ike Boettger and Greg Mancz, DB Ja'Marcus Ingram and OT Richard Gouraige.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released WRs Shi Smith, Javon Wims and Josh Vann, RB Spencer Brown, OLs Justin McCray, Michael Jordan, Deonte Brown, Sam Tecklenburg and J.D. Direnzo, DLs Raequan Williams, OLBs Kobe Jones, Eku Leota and Jordan Thomas, LBs Deion Jones, Brandon Smith and Ace Eley, S Eric Rowe and CBs Herb Miller, Mac McCain and Mark Milton. Placed G Austin Corbett on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed DE Henry Anderson on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released LBs Kuony Deng, Buddy Johnson, Jake Tonges, Davion Taylor, TEs Jared Pinkney and Stephen Carlson, WR Joe Reed, QBs P.J. Walker, OLs Alex Leatherwood, Gabe Houy and Bobby Haskins, DT Bravvion Roy, Travis Belland Andrew Brown, CB Michael Ojermudia, DL D’Anthony Jones, OT Aviante Collins and RB Robert Burns. Waived DBs Macon Clark, Michael Ojemudia, Bralen Trahan, Kindle Vildor and Kendall Williamson, OLs Dieter Eiselen, Josh Lugg, Roy Mbaeteka and Logan Stenberg, LBs DeMarquis Gates, Davion Tayler, Barrington Wade and Mykal Walker, DLs, Trevis Gispson, Jalen Harris, D’Anthony Jones and Bravvion Roy and TE Lachlan Pitts. Terminated the contracts of DL Andrew Brown, OL Aviante Collins, WRs Daurice Fountain and Nsimba Webster, QB Nathan Peterman and DB Greg Stroman. Placed WR Isaiah Ford on injured reserve. Waived RB Trestan Ebner on an injury settlement.
CIINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT La’el Collins on reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list and DT Tautala Pesefea and CB Mavell Tell III on injured reserve. Terminated the contracts of TE Tanner Hudson, CB Sidney Jones IV, WR Stanley Morgan and Trent Taylor, QB Trevor Siemian and S Michael J. Thomas Jr. Waived OT Hakeem Adeniji, TEs Devin Asiasi and Nick Bowers, S Larry Brooks and Yusuf Corker, Gs Ben Brown and Jaxson Kirkland, DEs Owen Carney, Jeff Gunter and Raymond Johnson III, WR Malachi Carter, Mac Hippenhammer, Kwamie Lassiter II and Shedrick Jackson, P Drue Chrisman, DT Domenique Davis, CB Allan George, C Nate Gilliam, LBs Shaka Heyward, Keandre Jones, Jaylen Moody and Tyler Murray, HBs Jacob Saylors and Calvin Tyler Jr., QB Reid Sinnett and TE Christian Trahan.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released LBs Bubba Bolden, Cam Bright and Charles Wiley, DB Chris Westry, CBs Caleb Biggers, Lorenzo Burns and Gavin Heslop, TEs Miller Forrsitall, Zaire Mitchell-Paden and Thomas Greaney, T Derrick Kelly II, S Nate Meadows and Tanner McCalister, WRs Anthony Schwartz, Jaelon Darden, Mike Harley Jr., Austin Watkins Jr. and Jalen Wayne, G Colby Gossett, RB Jordan Wilkins, Hassan Hall and Demetric Felton Jr. , OL Michael Dunn, K Cade York, DEs Lonnie Phelps, Sam Kamara, Jeremiah Martin, Lonnie Phelps and Isaiah Thomas and DT Tommy Togiai, QB Kellen Mond and K Cade York. Terminated the contract of G Michael Dunn, DT Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst II and RB John Kelly. Placed WR Michael Woods II on injured reserve.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived LB Jabril Cox, DEs Durrell Johnson, Isaiah Land and Tyrus Wheat, WRsSimi Fehoko, Jose Barbon, Jalen Cropper, Dennis Houston and Dontario Drummond, RB Malik Davis, Cs Matt Farniok and Alec Lindstrom, OL Brock Hoffman, TEs Princeton Fant, Seth Green and Sean McKeon, CBs Myles Brooks, Josh Butler and D'Angelo Mandell, Ss Tyler Coyle and Sheldrick Redwine, DTs Issac Alarcon and Quinton Bohanna, OTs Alex Taylor-Prioleau and Earl Bostick Released WR Tyron Johnson, DE Ben Banougu, LS Trent Sieg, OT Chuma Edoga, CB C.J. Goodwin, LB Malik Jefferson and QB Will Grier. Placed OT Josh Ball, WR David Durden, LB DeMarvion Overshown and TE John Stephens Jr. on injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed QB Hendon Hooker on the reserve/non-football injury list. Placed WR Jameson Williams on the reserve/suspension list. Placed QB Nate Sudfield on injured reserve. Waived WR Chase Cota with an injury settlement. Waived/injured RB Jermar Jefferson. Released TE Darrell Daniels and RBs Craig Reynolds and Benny Snell. Waived WRs Maurice Alexander and Dylan Drummond, G Kayode Awosika, Ss Brandon Joseph and Brady Breeze, C Brad Cecil, DLs Chris Smith and Cory Durden, Ts Connor Galvin, Max Pircher and Ryan Swoboda, CBs Chase Lucas and Starling Thomas V, QB Adrian Martinez, LB Trevor Nowaske and K Parker Romo.
DENVER BRONCOS — Released QB Ben Di Nucci, TE Tommy Hudson, WRs Montrell Washington, J.J. Koski, Nick Williams, Taylor Grimes, Josh Hammond and Kendall Hinton, Ks Brett Maher and Elliott Fry, DT Forrest Merrill, LBs Ray Wilborn and Austin Ajiake, LS Jack Landherr, DBs Delonte Hood and Art Green T Isaiah Prince, OLs Henry Byrd and Will Sherman, DL P.J. Mustipher, Tyler Lancaster and DTs Haggai Ndubuisi and Jordan Jackson, CB Falon Hicks and RB Tyler Badie and Dwayne Washington, OLB Christopher Allen and OL Kyle Fuller. Traded TE Albert Okwuegbunam and a 2025 seventh-round draft ick in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed CB Eric Stokes on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed S Tavarius Moore on injured reserve. Waived RBs Tyler Goodson and Nate McCrary, LS Broughton Hatcher and RB Lew Nichols with injury designations. Released T Austin Allen, CBs Corey Ballentine, Kiondre Thomas, Elijah Hamilton, William Hooper, Shemar Jean-Charles and Tyrell Ford, LBs Keshawn Banks, Jimmy Philips Jr., Marvin Pierre and Kenneth Odumegwu, WRs Jadakis Bonds, Duuece Watts, Bo Melton, Dre Miller, Cody Chrest and Grant DuBose, Cs James Empey and Cole Schneider, T Jean Delance, Ss Innis Gaines and Benny Sapp III, DL Jason Lewan, QB Alex McGough, LS Matt Orzech, FB Henry Person, RB Patrick Taylor and T Kadeem Telfort,
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived QB E.J. Perry, DBs Darius Joiner and Brandon Hill, DEs Adedayo Odeleye and Ali Gaye, RBs Larry Rountree and Gerrid Doaks, OLs Jordan Murray, Jimmy Morrissey, Austin Deculus and Tyler Beach, DTs Khalil Davis and Thomas Booker IV, WRs Jared Wayne, Johnny Johnson III and Jalen Camp, CB Cameron Dantzler and Cobi Francis, TE Dalton Keene, LB Garret Wallow and P Ty Zentner. Released DEs Jacob Martin and Chase Winovic, LBs Christian Kirksey and Cory Littleton, OLs Michael Deiter and Rashaad Coward, DT Byron Cowart, WRs Steven Sims and Adam Humphries, CBs Desmond King II and D’Angelo Ross, and TEs Nick Vannett, Eric Tomlinson and Mason Schreck. Placed OL Kenyon Green on injured reserve. Waived G Keaton Sutherland and DT Roy Lopez with an injury settlement. Placed OT Charlie Heck on reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP).
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived LB Liam Anderson and Donavan Mutin,, Ss Henry Black and Marcel Dabo, RBs Jake Funk and Jason Huntley, DE Khalid Kareem, WRs D.J. Montgomery, Amari Rodgers and Mike Strachan, DT Caleb Sampson, C Dakoda Shepley, and CBs Darius Rush, Isaac Taylor-Stuart and Kevin Toliver. Released TE Pharaoh Brown, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, T Dan Skipper and WRs Vyncint Smith, James Washington, Juwann Winfree and Breshad Perriman. Placed LB JoJo Domann, DE Titus Leo, C Danny Pinter and TE Ricky Seals-Jones on injured reserve. Placed RB Jonathan Taylor on the reserve/physically unable to perform list (PUP). Placed CB Chris Lammons on the reserve/suspension list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived LS Tucker Addington, WRs Kevin Austin Jr., Oliver Martin, Kendric Pryor, Seth Williams and Jacob Harris, S Latavious Brini and Ayo Oyelola, OLB D.J. Coleman and Willie Taylor III, OL Coy Cronk, Darryl Williams, and Samuel Jackson, DL De’Shaa Dixon, CB Kaleb Hayes, LB Dequan Jackson, K James McCourt, TE Josh Pederson and Garrit Price, QB Nathan Rourke and CB Divaad Wilson. Waived WR Jaray Jenkins on injury waiver. Released OL Chandler Brewer, CB Tevaugh Campbell, DL Michael Dogbe, OL Bobby Evans and RB Qadree Ollison. Placed OL Josh Wells and LB Ventrell Miller on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DT Chris Jones on the reserve/did not report list. Released TEs Kendall Blanton and Matt Bushman, DBs Deon Bush, Dicaprio Bootle, Ekow Boye-Doe, Anthony Cook, Kahlef Hailassie, Lamar Jackson, Duron Lowe, Isaiah Norman and Reese Taylor, C Austin Reiter, NT Danny Shelton, QBs Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun, LBs Cole Chrstiansen and Olakunle Fatukasi, RBs Jerrion Ealy, La’Mical Perine and Deneric Prince, Ts Chukwuebuk Godrick, Sebastian Gutierrez, Anderson Hardy and Darian Kinnard, DEs Truman Jones and Joshua Kaindoh and G Jerome Carvin.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived DEs Adam Plant, David Agoha and George Tarlas, DT Matthew Butler, Gs McClendon Curtis and Netane Muti, TEs Cole Fotheringham and John Samuel Shenker, S Jaydon Grant, CBs Tyler Hall, Azizi Hearn and Sam Webb, LBs Kana'i Mauga and Drake Thomas and RB Sincere McCormick. Released G Alex Bars, Wrs Keelan Cole Sr., Phillip Dorsett II and Cam Sims, C Hroniss Grasu, S Jaquan Johnson, DE Isaac Rochell, CB Duke Shelley, RB Damien Williams and DE Jordan Willis. Placed OT Dalton Wagner on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed WR Jalen Guyton and DL Otito Ogbonnia on reserve/physically unable to perform list (PUP). Waived OLBs Brevin Allen, Andrew Farmer, Carlo Kemp and Ty Shelby, Ts Austen Pleasants, Zach Bailey and Matt Kaskey, S Tyler Baker-Williams, Cs Johari Branch and Isaac Weaver, CBs Cam Brown, Matt Hankins, Michael Jacquet, Tiawan Mullen and Amechi Uzodinma, WRs Terrell Bynum, Keelan Doss, John Hightower, Darrius Shepherd, Pokey Wilson and Milton Wright, DLs Jerrod Clark, Terrance Lang and CJ Okoye, LBs Tae Crowder, Nathan East, Mikel Jones and Blake Lynch, QB Max Duggan, TEs Michael Ezeike and Hunter Kampmoyer, RBs Tyler Hoosman and Aaron Shampklin and DB Mark Webb Jr..
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released T A.J Arcuri, K Tanner Brown, DE T.J. Carter, LBs Daniel Hardy, Keir Thomas, Jaiden Woodbey and DeAndre Square, DBs Quindell Johnson, Rashad Torrence and Cameron McCutcheon, TE Nikola Kalinic, C Mike McAllister, G Grant Miller, WR Xavier Smith, Austin Trammell and Dreser Winn, DT Marquise Copeland, RB Royce Freeman and QB Brett Rypien.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded CB Noah Igbinoghene to Dallas in exchange for CB Kelvin Joseph, pending physicals. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released CB Justin Bethel, WR Robbie Chasen, RB Myles Gaskin, DT Da’Shawn Hand, TE Tyler Kroft, CB Parry Nickerson, T Cedric Ogbuehi, DB Jamal Perry LB Malik Reed. Waived CB Ehan Bonner, TE Tanner Conner and Elijah Higgins, LB Cameron Goode, T Ryan Hayes, WR Brayton Sanders, CBS Bryce Thompson and Trill Williams and OL Alama Uluave. Waived WR Daewood Davis on an injury settlement, Placed CB Nik Needham on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list and DB Keion Crossen and TE Eric Subert on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Chris Reed on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released CB Joejuan Wiliams, DL Sheldon Day and Troy Reeder. Waived LB Abraham Beauplan with an injury designation. Waived WRs Triston Jackson, Blake Proehl, Lucky Jackson and Jacob Copeland, RB DeWayne McBride, CB Jayin Williams, OLBs Luiji Vilain and Benton Whitley, RB T.J. Smith and C Alan Ali.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Reinstated OT Calvin Anderson from the non-football injury list. Traded K Nick Folk to Tennessee in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick. Placed DB Cody Davis and DL Trey Flowers on the reserve/physically unable to perform list (PUP). Released S Joshuah Bledsoe, QB Malik Cunningham, OL James Ferentz, TE Anthony Firkser, LB Joe Giles-Harris, RB Kevin Harris, OL Chasen Hines, RB Ty Montgomery II, LB Calvin Munson, OL Bill Murray, LB Ronnie Perkins, DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr., WR Thyrick Pitts, OL Kody Russey, TE Matt Sokol, OL Andrew Stueber, RB J.J. Taylor, WR Raleigh Webb and QB Bailey Zappe.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released LBs Ryan Connelly, Jaylon Smith, Anthony Orji, Ty Summers and Nick Anderson, TEs J.P. Holtz, Jesse James and Lucas Krull, T Storm Norton, CBs Bradley Roby, RBs Darrel Williams and Ellis Merriweather, Ss Johnathan Abram and Smoke Monday, WRs Kawaan Baker, Jontrae Kirklin and Shaq Davis, FB Jake Bargas, DL Jerron Cage, OLs Mark Evans III, Alex Pihlstrom, Calvin Throckmortin and Lewis Kidd, DTs Prince Emili and Jack Heflin, Gs Chuck Filiaga and Tommy Kraemer, DBs Adrian Frye, Troy Pride and Anthony Johnson, P Blake Gillikin and DEs Niko Lalos and Kyle Phillips.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Acquired LB Boogie Basham from Buffalo in exchange for cash considertions. Reinstated WR Wan'Dale Robinson from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released WR Jamison Crowder and OLB Oshane Ximines. Released QB Tommy DeVito, RB Jashaun Corbin, WRs Kalil Pimpleton, Cole Beasley, David Sills and Jamison Crowder, TE Ryan Jones, T Tyre Phillips, DT Kobe Smith, DE Habbakkuk Baldonado, LBs Darrian Beavers, Ray Wilborn, Oshae Ximines, Dyontae Johnson and Tomon Fox, CBs Gemon Green and Amani Oruwariye, S Alex Cook, LS Cameron Lyons and C Sean Harlow,
NEW YORK JETS — Released QB Tim Boyle, FB Nick Bawden, RBs Travis Dye and Zonovan Knight, WRs Alex Erickson, Jerome Kapp, T.J. Luther and Malik Taylor, TEs E.J. Jenkins and Zack Kuntz, C Trystan Colon, OLs Chris Glaser, Grant Hermanns, Brent Lang, Adam Pankey and Greg Senat, DLs Deslin Alexandre, Bruce Hector, Jalyn Holmes, Tanzel Smart, Marquiss Spencer and Pita Taumeopenu, LBs Samuel Eguavoen, Caleb Johnson and Nick Vigil, Ss Trey Dean and Craig James, CBs Derrick Langford and Nehemiah Shelton, S Marquis Waters and P Thomas Morstead.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released WRs Devon Allen, Britain Covey, Jadon Haselwood, Freddie Swain and Greg Ward, RB Kennedy Brooks, TEs Tyree Jackson, Brady Russell, OLs Julian Good-Jones and Josh Sills, DLs Robert Cooper, Olive Sagapolu, Caleb Sanders and Marvin Wilson, LBs Quinton Bell, Kyron Johnson, Nicholas Morrow, Ben VanSurmeren and Von Wallace, DBs Mekhi Garner, Tristin McCollum, Joseph Ngata, Janarius Robinson and Tyreek Maddox-Williams. Waived RB Trey Sermon on an injury settlement.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released TE Zach Gentry and Rodney Williams, S Tre Norwood, DLs Breiden Fehoko and Johnathan Marshall, CBs Luq Barcoo and Chris Wilcox, RBs Greg Bell and Xazavian Valladay, WRs Jordan Boyd and Dez Fitzpatrick, LBs David Perales, Nick Kwiatkoski and Quincy Roche, OL Ryan McCollum and DB Trenton Thompson. Traded G Kendrick Green to Houston for a six-round 2025 Draft pick.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LBs Darryl Johnson, Daelin Hayes and Kyahva Tezino, DB Anthony Averett, RB Khalan Laborn, DT Tomasui Laulile, WR Dazz Newsone, DE Taco Charlton, CB Nate Brooks, DLs La’Darius Hamilton, Breeland Speaks and Spencer Waege. Waived DLs Austin Bryant, Alex Barrett, Kerry Hyder Jr., T.Y.McGill and Marlon Davidson, WRs Chris Conley, Anthony Miller, Willie Snead IV, Tay Martin and Isaiah Winstead, TE Troy Fumagalli, RB Brian Hill and Jeremy McNichols, FB Jack Colletto, OLs Joey Fisher, Alfredo Gutierrez, Keith Ismael, Corey Luciano, Ilm Manning, Jason Poe and Leroy Watson, Ss Myles Hartsfield and Qwuanterezz Knight, CBs D’Shawn Jamison and Tre Swilling.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived S Joey Blount, LB Vi Jones and S Jonathan Sutherland with injury settlements. Placed NTs Austin Faoliu and Bryan Mone on reserve/physically unable to perform list (PUP). Waived QB Holton Ahlers, OLB Levi Bell, CB Lance Boykin, T Greg Eiland, NT Matthew Gotel, WRs John Hall, Cade Johnson, Easop Winston Jr. and Matt Landers, TE Tyler Mabry, LB Patrick O'Connell, S Ty Okada, DE Roderick Perry, G Kendall Randolph, DE Jacob Sykes and RB SaRodorick Thompson. Released LB Ben Burr-Kirven and C Joey Hunt.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released CB Anthony Chesley, LB Ulysees Gilbert, RB Patrick Laird, WR David Moore, DLs Patrick O'Connor and Dearin Senat and QB John Wolford. Waived WRs Taye Barber, Cephus Johnson, Ryan Miller, Kaylon Geiger and Kade Warner, LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle, OLBs Jose Ramirez, Hamilcar Rashed and Charles Snowden, RB Ronnie Brown, LS Evan Deckers, Ts Silas Dzansi and Raiqwon O'Neal, Gs John Molchon , Michael Niese and Luke Haggard, CB Keenan Isaac and Rodarius Williams, Ss Richard LeCounte and Nolan Turner, DL Willington Previlon and TE Tanner Taula. Waived/injured TE Dominique Dafney, CB Don Gardner and S Kedrick Whitehead. Waived OL Chris Murray failure to disclose physical condition. Placed C Ryan Jensen on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Caleb Farley on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived NT Tyler Shelvin on an injury settlement. Assigned RB Hassan Haskins to the commisioners exempt list. Waived LBs Chance Campbell and Ben Niemann, DB Shyheim Carter, DTs Trevon Coley, Kyle Peko and Michael Dwumfour, CB Eric Garror, WRs Tre’Shaun Harrison, Racey McMath, Reggie Roberson and Mason Kinsey, DL Jaleel Johnson and T.K. McLendon, CBs Steven Jones and Armani Marsh, S Tyreque Jones, OLs John Leglue and Andew Rupcich, TE Thomas Odukoya and Kevin Rader, T John Ojukwu, OLBs Sam Okuayinonu and Thomas Rush, RB Jacques Patrick and G Jordan Roos.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released T Alex Akingbulu and Jaryd Jones-Smith, WRs Kazmeir Allen and Brycen Tremayne, DTs Abdullah Anderson and Benning Potoa’e, TE/FB Alex Armah, DE William Bradley-King, G Mason Brooks and Nolan Laufenberg, S Terrell Burgess, CBs Tariq Castro-Fields, Jace Whittaker, Rachad Wildgoose and Nick Whiteside II, RB Derrick Gore, LB De’Jon Harris and C Tyler Larsen. Placed TEs Brandon Dillon and Kaden Smith, WR Kyric McGowan and RB Jonathan Williams on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed head video coordinator Hunter Cherni to a multi-year contract extension.
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Ryan Verrier.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Austin FC M Daniel Pereira an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during an August 26 match against FC Dallas. Fined LA Galaxy M Riqui Puig an undisclosed amount for violating league policy regarding hands to the face, head and/or neck of an opponent during an August 26 match against Chicago.
U.S. Soccer Federation
U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Named Hewerton Moreira head coach of men's Futsal National Team.
