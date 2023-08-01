BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired RHP Jack Flaherty from St. Louis in exchange for LHP Drew Rom, minor league INF Cesar Prieto and minor league RHP Zack Showalter.
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Chris Sale to Worcester (IL) on a rehab assignment. Acquired INF Luis Urias from Milwaukee in exchange for minor league RHP Bradley Blalock and optioned him to Worcester (IL). Reinstated C Reese McGuire from the 10-day IL. Designated C Jorge Alfaro for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired RHP Luis Patino from Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Released SS Jean Segura.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Trey Wingenter from Toledo (IL). Sent RHP Will Vest to Toledo on a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired RHP Justin Verlander and cash considerations from the New York Mets in exchange for minor league OFs Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford. Designated INF Joe Perez for assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired LHP Tucker Davidson from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash considerations. Reinstated 1B Matt Beaty from the 7-day IL. Recalled LHP Angel Zerpa from Omaha (IL). Acquired minor league RHPs Henry Williams and Jesus Rios from San Diego in exchange for RHP Scott Barlow. Recalled RHPs Jackson Kowar and James McArthur from Omaha.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent 1B Jared Walsh outright to Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Jordyn Adams from Salt Lake. Transferred OF Jo Adell from the 10- day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned INF Michael Stefanic to Salt Lake. Recalled RHP Victor Mederos from Rocket City (SL). Placed RHP Griffin Canning on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 29. Transferred RHP Sam Bachman from the 15-day IL to the 60-day Il.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred C Jose Trevino from the 10-day IL to the 60-day Il.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Kirby Snead from Las Vegas (PCL). Selected the contract of INF Tyler Wade from Las Vegas. Reinstated C Manny Pina from the 60-day IL and designated him for assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired RHP Eduard Bazardo from Baltimore in exchange for minor league RHP Kogan Rinehart. Recalled RHP Trent Thornton from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Juan Then and OF Taylor Trammell to Tacoma. Designated INF Kolton Wong for assignment. Activated INF Josh Rojas and OF Dominic Canzone.
TEXAS RANGERS — Traded RHP Spencer Howard to the New York Yankees in exchange for cash considerations. Acquired C Austin Hedges from Pittsburgh in exchange for international bonus pool money. Traded RHP Spencer Howard to the New York Yankees in exchange for cash considerations. Activated RHPs Max Scherzer, Chris Stratton and LHP Jordan Montgomery. Optioned LHP Cody Bradford and RHP Yerry Rodriguez to Round Rock (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated LF Jordan Luplow for assignment. Reinstated LHP Hyun Jin Ryu from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Bowden Francis to Buffalo (IL). Recalled INF Otto Lopez from Buffalo and placed him on the 60-day Il. Recalled INF Ernie Clement from Buffalo.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS— Acquired RHP Peter Strzelecki from Milwaukee in exchange for LHP Andrew Chafin. Activated RHP Paul Sewald and INF Jace Peterson. Recalled LHP Joe Mantiply from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Peter Strzelecki and INF Diego Castillo to Reno. Designated RHP Cole Sulser for assignment. Acquired OF Tommy Pham and cash considerations from the New York Mets in exchange for INF Jeremy Rodriguez.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RF Sam Hilliard to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Traded RHPs Manuel Rodriguez and Adrian Sampson and future considerations to Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Josh Roberson and international signing bonus pool space. Activated 3B Jeimer Candelario.
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Casey Legumina to Louisville (IL) and RHP Hunter Greene to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments. Activated LHP Sam Moll.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Traded LHP Brad Hand to Atlanta in exchange for RHP Alec Barger. Acquired LHP Justin Bruihl from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated RHP Tyler Kinley from the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired LHP Ryan Yarbrough from Kansas City in exchange for minor league INFs Devin Mann and Derlin Figueroa.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Tommy Nance to Jupiter (FSL) on a rehab assignment. Acquired INF Jake Burger from the Chicago White Sox in exchange minor league LHP Jake Eder. Acquired 1B Josh Bell from Cleveland in exchange for INF Jean Segura and minor league INF Kahlil Watson. Acquired LHP Ryan Weathers from San Diego in exchange for INF Garrett Cooper, RHP Sean Reynolds. and cash considerations. Reinstated LHP Andrew Nardi from the 15-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Brandon Woodruff, 3B Brian Anderson and LHP Bennett Sousa to Nashville (IL) on rehab assignments. Activated LF Mark Canha. Acquired RHP Even McKendry from Tampa Bay in exchange for C Alex Jackson and optioned him to Nashville (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Acquired minor league INF Jeremiah Jackson from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for RHP Dominic Leone and cash considerations. Acquired RHP Phis Bickford and LHP Adam Kolarek from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations. Selected the contracts OF Rafael Ortega from Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP John Curtis, LHP Josh Walker and C Michael Perez from Syracuse.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired RHP Michael Lorenzen from Detroit in exchange for minor league INF Hao-Yu Lee. Acquired INF Rodolfo Castro from Pittsburgh in exchange for LHP Bailey Falter.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded catcher Austin Hedges to the Texas Rangers in exchange for international cap space. Activated INF Ke'Bryan Hayes from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Jason Delay from Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of INF/OF Vinny Capra from Indianapolis. Sent SS Ji Hwan Bae to Indianapolis on a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded SS Paul DeJong and cash considerations to Atlanta Braves in exchange for RHP Matt Svanson. Activated LHP John King. Placed INF Brendan Donovan on the 10-day IL. Reinstated SS Tommy Edman from the 10-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired LHP Rich Hill and 1B Ji Man Choi from Pittsburgh in exchange for LHP Jackson Wolf, 1B Alfonso Rivas an OF Estuar Suero. Designated INF Brandon Dixon and OF Preston Tucker for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Jake Alu from Rochester (IL). Claimed LHP Robert Garcia off waivers from Miami. Activated OF/1B Mark Canha. Acquired LHP Andrew Chafin from Arizona in exchange for RHP Peter Strzelecki. Acquired RHP Evan McKendry from Tampa Bay in exchange for C Alex Jackson and optioned him to Nashville (IL).
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released LHP Michael Kirian.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Parker Johnson.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Julian Boyd and OF Broc Mortensen. Released LHP Marco Quintarar.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Zarion Sharpe.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Received INF Ti’Quan Forbes from Leones de Yucatan of the Mexican League.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed LHP Weston Lombard.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Jake Sanford and LHP Jario Vasquez.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded RHP Nick Belzer to the Kane County Cougars of the American Association.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT Nick Thurman. Waived LB Arron Mosby and DT John Penisini.
CHICAGO BEARS — Claimed DT Bravvion Roy off waivers from Carolina.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Lorenzo Burns.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired $150,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) from Portland in exchange for M Bryan Acosta.. The Rapids would also receive up to $175,000 in 2024 GAM if certain performance and roster-based metrics are met during the remainder of the 2023 MLS season.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Fabian Moreau. Re-signed WR Nick Williams.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Shane Zylstra with an injury designation.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OL Cole Schneider and TE Andre Miller. Waived G Chuck Filiaga and TE Camren McDonald.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Dalton Keene an K Jake Bates. Placed RB Troy Hairston on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Toriano Clinton and OT Dan Skipper. Waived DT Jamal Woods, OT Jordan Murray and TE Kaden Smith.
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed Argentine D Tomas Aviles to a contract running through the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with options for 2027 and 2028. Aviles joins the Club from Argentine side Racing Club as part of MLS’ U-22 initiative.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released TE O.J. Howard and OT Justin Murray. Re-signed QB Chase Garbers. Signed LB Darius Harris. Waived LB Kana'i Mauga.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed WR Thyrick Pitts off waivers from Chicago. Placed WR Jalen Hurd o the retired list
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed C J.C. Hassenauer on injured reserve. Signed G Sean Harlow.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RBs John Lovett and Greg Bell. Released RB Jason Huntley.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Taco Charlton to a one-year contract. Waived S Avery Young.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed NT Robert Cooper. Signed OL Liam Ryan. Waived NT Roderick Perry.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C Trent Fredric to a two-year contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D Brandon Scanlin to a one-year, two-way contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Placed New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena on administrative leave pending a review into allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Jamal Thiare, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired $75,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and a first-round 2024 MLS Super Draft pick from St Louis City SC in exchange for D Anthony Markanich.
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed M Sebastian Kowalczyk, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
LA GALAXY — Acquired M Diego Fagundez from Austin FC in exchange for M Memo Rodriguez.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Julian Fernandez to a five-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and a P-1 visa.
REAL SALT LAKE — Signed M Braian Ojeda from Nottingham Forrest (English Premiere League) to a three-year contract.
SAN DIEGO EARTHQUAKES — Extended the loan of D Rodrigues through the reminder of the season.
COLLEGE
MILWAUKEE — Named Shaun Wegner head baseball coach.
