|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Austin Voth. Designated INF Chris Owings for assignment. Reinstated RHP Spenser Watkins from the 15-day IL then optioned him to Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed RHP Parker Markel off waivers from Oakland then optioned him to Charlotte (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of LHP Jared Koenig from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to Las Vegas.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated SS Carlos Correa from the COVID_19 IL. Selected the contract of RHP Jharel Cotton from St. Paul (IL).
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Edwin Uceta from the taxi squad. Optioned LHP Tyler Gilbert to Reno (PCL). Transferred INF Nick Ahmed to the 60-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated SS Willy Adames from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Pablo Reyes to Nashville (IL).
SAN FRANCICO GIANTS — Acquired C Austin Wynns from Philadelphia in exchange for LHP Michael Plassmeyer and cash considerations. Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Sam Clay from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Joan Adon to Rochester.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C Brody Tanksley. Released C Ronnie Allen, Jr.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Ryan Campbell and LHP Damian Henderson.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHPs Wes Albert and Kyle Bell.
|BASKETBALL
|Women's National BAsketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM — Acquired G Asia Durr from New York in exchange for F Megan Walker and exclusive draft rights to F Raquel Carrera.
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Activated G Kristi Toliver.
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Marine Johannes to a remainder-of-season contract. Waived F Megan Walker.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released OL Will Ulmer.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed TE Jake Ferguson.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Jermaine Waller on the reserve/retired list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived WR DaeSean Hamilton with an injury designation. Signed WR Chad Beebe.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Zamir White to a four-year contract. Waived TE Travis Koontz.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived LB Travin Howard with an injury designation.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Poter Gustin. Waived CB Javaris Davis. Released DE Daeshon Hall.
|HOCKEY
|East Coast Hockey League
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brett McKenzie from reserve. Placed F Brett Boeing on reserve.
|SOCCER
|National Women's Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Reclassified M/F Marissa Sheva a short-term injury replacement. Placed M Jordan Baggett on the 45-day disabled list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.