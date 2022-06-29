|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Silvino Bracho from Worcester (IL) and activated him. Optioned RHP Connor Seabold to Worcester following last night's game. Sent LHP Josh Taylor to Portland (EL) on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITESOX — Reinstated 3B Yoan Moncada from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Lenyn Sosa to Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated RHP Ian Gibaut for assignment. Placed C Austin Hedges on the 7-day IL, retroactive to June 26. Recalled LHP Konnor Pilkington and RHP Anthony Castro from Columbus (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHPs Chas McCormick and Enoli Paredes from Sugar Land (IL). Placed OF Michael Brantley on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 27. Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak Sugar Land after Sunday's game.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Claimed OF Dillon Thomas off waivers from Houston. Recalled RHP Chase Silseth from Rocket City (SL). Placed RHP Archie Bradley on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 27.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Josh Winder from St. Paul (IL). Reinstated INF Jorge Polanco from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Mark Contreras to St. Paul.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated LHP Manny Banuelos for assignment. Recalled LHP JP Sears from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Transferred LHP Aroldis Chapman's rehab assignment from Somerset (EL) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and RHP Domingo Germán's rehab assignment from Tampa (FSL) to Somerset. Optioned JP Sears to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed 3B Jonah Bride on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 27. Reinstated RF Stephen Piscotty from the 10-day IL.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Zach Davies on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 26.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Kenley Jansen on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 27. Recalled RHP Jesus Cruz from Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Traded C Sandy Leon to Cleveland.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of INF Jake Lamb from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed INF/OF Zach McKinstry on the 10-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated 2B Kolten Wong from the 10-day IL and RHP Brandon Woodruff from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Trevor Kelley to Nashville (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of OF Ender Inciarte Syracuse (IL). Optioned OF Nick Plummer to Syracuse. Designated LHP Locke St. John for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Zach Eflin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 26. Activated CF Oscar Mercado.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled LHP Aaron Fletcher from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to Indianapolis.
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated INF Phil Caufield.
|Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS —Signed OF Khalyd Cox and RHP Alberto Rodriguez.
FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Released INF Alex Ludwick.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released RHP Luke Sommerfield.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Bryan De La Rosa, INFs Elian Miranda and Kemuel Thomas-Rivera. Released C Devon Fisher and INF Gavin Johns.
OTTAWA TITANS — Received OF Matt Feinstein from the Idaho Falls (Pioneer League).
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Luis Perez. Released OF Bryan Rosario and RHP Nate Thomas.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Ronnie Voacolo.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF/RHP Tom Kretzler and RHP Marshall Winn. Released RHP Joseph Cuomo.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released LHP/1B David Gauthier.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Named Patrick Mutombo assistant coach. Announced Randy Ayers was promoted from assistant coach to coaching advisor on the team's staff.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Agreed to terms with WR Terry McLaurin on a three-year contract extension.
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Signed LB Brian Cole II, WR Caleb Holley and DB Ethan Makonzo to the practice roster. Placed OL Marc David Bien Aime on the suspended list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed D Joseph Cecconi to a one-year, two-way contract.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Announced RW Kasper Bjorkqvist agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Finnish club Karpat.
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended G Alex Lyon for two games as a consequence of his actions following a game on June 25 against Springfield.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Xavier Bouchard to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS DISCIPLINARY — Fined Philadelphia Union M Jose Martínez an undisclosed amount for making an inappropriate gesture on June 26 against New York City FC. New York City FC and the Philadelphia Union have been found in violation of the mass confrontation policy on June 26. Philadelphia Union and NYCFC have violated the mass confrontation policy for a second time this season, and the organization and head Philadelphia coach Jim Curtin and NYCFC coach Nick Cushing have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions. NYCFC head Coach Nick Cushing has been issued an official warning for his first violation of the season. NYCFC M Nicolas Acevedo and Philadelphia Union Ms Jose Martinez and Daniel Gazdag have been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation. Suspended Philadelphia Union head athletic trainer Paul Rushing for one additional match (two matches total) and fined him an undisclosed amount for exhibiting physical and aggressive behavior toward opposition players on June 26th against New York City FC.
ATLANTA UNITED — Announced an extension of the loan for F Ronaldo Cisneros from Chivas Guadalajara through the end of the 2022 season with an option to purchase at the end of the loan.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Transferred M Nicolas Mezquida to Volos FC in the Greek Super League.
FC DALLAS — Announced they exercised a permanent transfer on G Maarten Paes who was on a short-term loan from Eredivisie's FC Utrecht through December 2025 with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
LAFC — Re-signed F Carlos Vela as a designated player for the 2023 season.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed Thomas McNamara to a two-year contract extension with an additional one-year club option through the 2025 MLS season.
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Signed Ms Meagan Rosa, Kayla Hamric and Haley Berg and D Machaela George as National Team Replacement Players.
PORTLAND THORNS — Signed M Katy Byrne, D Cheyenne Shorts and F Jada Talley as National Team Replacement players.
|COLLEGE
THE CITADEL — Named Erin Kretzschmar assistant volleyball coach.
EAST CAROLINA — Named Malcolm Gray assistant athletics director of Media Relations.
JACKSONVILLE — Named Rick Canter deputy athletic director/chief operating officer.
RUTGERS — Named Matthew Guemmer assistant women's softball coach.
ST. BONAVENTURE — Named LeighAnn Stauffer head coach of women's lacrosse.
WASHINGTON & LEE — Named Dave Forman head coach of strength and conditioning and assistant professor of physical education starting July 1.
