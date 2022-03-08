|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Haywood Highsmith to a rest-of-season contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed WR Noah Brown to a one-year contract. Designated TE Dalton Schultz as a franchise player.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Tony Brown.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated OT Cam Robinson as a franchise player.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Mike Williams to a three-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Designated TE Mike Gesicki as a franchise player.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed OL Ethan Greenridge to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Promoted D Alec Regula from Rockford (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G Cam Johnson from Cleveland (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Marian Studenic to Texas (AHL) on loan.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reinstated C Lias Andersson from injured reserve.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reinstated C Nick Cousins from injured reserve.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL) from loan.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned D Santeri Hatakka and C Jasper Weatherby to San Jose (AHL) on loan.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Agreed to terms with LW Jared McCann on a five-year contract.
|American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Released D Will Cullen from standard player contract. Recalled D Mike Cornell from Worcester (ECHL) from loan.
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Dennis Cesana to a professional tryout contract.
|SOCCER
|USL League One
UNION OMAHA — Signed C Alex Touche, pending league and federation approval.
|USL League Two
USL LEAGUE TWO — Announced CISA as an expansion club for the 2022 season.
|National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Re-signed F Parker Roberts to a two-year contract.
|COLLEGE
RHODE ISLAND — Named Sarah Gunderson assistant softball coach.