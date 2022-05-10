|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Travis Lakins Sr. from Norfolk (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Alex Faedo from Toledo (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adrian Martinez from Las Vegas (PCL) as the 27th man for a doubleheader.
|National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Buck Farmer to a minor league contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP J.C Mejia from Nashville (IL). Optioned RHP Jandel Gustave to Nashville.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Carlos Correa and RHP Chris Paddack on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 6 and May 9 respectively.
NEW YORK METS — Claimed LHP Locke St. John off waivers from Chicago Cubs. Transferred RHP Jacob deGrom from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Jake Marisnick on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Max Kranick from Indianapolis (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned SS Paul DeJong to Memphis (IL). Selected the contract of INF Kramer Robertson from Memphis.
|BASKETBALL
|Women's National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed F Rennia Davis to a hardship contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted Shawn Jefferson to associate head coach/wide receivers, Cam Turner to co-pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Spencer Whipple to co-pass game coordinator, Kenny Bell to chief of staff/offensive assistant and Mike Bercovici to offensive assistant.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Mike Davis.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Tavante Beckett, OLB Rashod Berry, CB Parnell Motley and TEs Matt Sokol and Jared Pinkney.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed De Jerry Hughes and DL Mario Addison.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Dennis Kelly. Released T Shon Coleman and LB Malik Jefferson. Waived TEs Farrod Green and Eli Wolf.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed C Austin Reiter, WR Gary Jennings and G Chris Glaser to contracts.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Sony Michel.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived LB Omari Cobb, TEs Jake Hausmann and Rysen John and OL Wes Martin.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived LS Rex Sunahara and LB Tegray Scales. Waived/injured CB Isaiah Johnson.
|Canadian Football
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Brandon Sanford, WRs B.J. Muckelvene, T.J. Hammonds and Tavon Salter, LB Darian Taylor, RB Vance Barnes, DB Javon Jackson and WB Jake Floriea. Waived DB Robert Priester.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned C Cody Glass, G Connor Ingram and RW Mathieu Olivier to Milwaukee on loan. Reassigned G Tomas Vomacka to Florida (ECHL) from Milwaukee (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned LW Mackenzie MacEachern to Springfield (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired G Mack Guzda.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Exercised their option to purchase M Adalberto Carrasquilla from FC Cartagena in Spain by contract through 2024.
|COLLEGE
DAYTON — Named Sam Costantino wide receiver football coach and Jake Speller director of football operations.
