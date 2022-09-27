|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Seby Zavala on the 7-day concussion list, retroactive to Sept. 26. Recalled C Carlos Perez from Charlotte (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Mike Mayers for assignment. Reinstated RHP Archie Bradley from the 60-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated C Ryan Jeffers from the 60-day IL. Placed C Sandy Leon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 24.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated 3B Eugenio Suarez from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Taylor Trammell to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent OF Roman Quinn on a rehab assignment to Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Tyson Miller from Round Rock (PCL). Placed RHP Dane Dunning on the 15-day IL. Transferred LHP Brett Martin from the bereavement list to the 15-day IL.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Alan Rangel to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from Gwinnett.
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated C Willson Contreras from the 10-day IL and OF Seiya Suzuki from the restricted list. Optioned INF Jared Young to Iowa (IL). Designated OF Michael Hermosillo for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Justin Dunn on a rehab assignment to Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHP Ty Blach from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed RHP Carlos Estevez on the COVID-19 IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Tony Gonsolin on a rehab assignment to Oklahoma City (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated 3B Nick Castellanos from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Donny Sands to Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent 3B Johan Camargo outright to Lehigh Valley.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Re-signed F Dean Wade to a veteran contract extension.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Davion Mintz.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted LB Jesse Luketa from the practice squad to the active roster. Released S Deionte Thompson.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and G Zack Johnson to the practice squad. Released WR Makai Polk and CB T.J. Carrie from the practice squad. Released DB Daryl Worley.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed T Tommy Doyle on injured reserve. Signed OL Justin Murray.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted DT Daviyon Nixon from the practice squad to the active roster.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR Byron Pringle on injured reserve. Promoted LB Joe Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived G Desmond Noel from injured reserve with a settlement.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and DE Curtis Weaver to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed S Tracy Walker on injured reserve. Promoted LB Anthony Pittman from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR Josh Johnson to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Ryan Smith to the practice squad. Released LB Forrest Rhyne from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DT Nick Thurman to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released LB Elijah Lee. Signed DT Cortez Broughton to the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB Darren Evans to the practice squad. Released DB J.R. Reed from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed WR Jalen Guyton on injured reserve. Claimed OLB Derrek Tuszka off waivers from Tenessee.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Jacob Hollister to the practice squad. Released CB Parry Nickerson from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Antonio Williams. Released LB Charles Wiley from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi from the Houston practice squad. Signed OT Mike Remmers to the practice squad. Placed OL George Fant on injured reserve. Released WR/KR Diontae Spencer from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived Kaylon Geiger. Released TE David Wells from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted OL Le'Raven Clark from the practice squad to the active roster. Released OLB Gerri Green from the practice squad. Signed LB Joe Schobert to the practice squad.
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Released LB Dontavious Jackson.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed G Spencer Knight to a contract extension.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.