|BASEBALL
|American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated RHPs Cody Morris and Aaron Civale from minor league assignments. Reassigned RHP Nick Sandlin and LHP Kirk McCarty to the minor leagues.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHPs Forrest Whitley, Enoli Paredes, Brandon Bielak, Seth Martinez, Shawn Dubin, Ronei Blanco and Phil Maton, LHPs Will Smith, Blake Taylor and Parker Mushinski, INFs Joe Perez and J.J. Matijevic and Cs Korey Lee and Yainer Diaz to the minor leagues.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned OFs Estevan Florial, Everson Pereira and Andrew Benintendi, RHPs Albert Abreu, Yoendrys Gomez, Deivi Garcia, Greg Weissert, Scott Effross and Frankie Montas, INFs D.J. LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza and Matt Carpenter, LHP Aroldis Chapman and C Ben Rortvedt to the minor leagues.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Chris Flexen and LHPs Marco Gonzales and Brennan Bernardino to the active roster.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned RHPs William Woods, Ian Anderson, Freddy Tarnok, Brooks Wilson, Kirby Yates, Silvano Bracho, Mike Soroka and Bryce Elder, INFs Rylan Bannon and Ozzie Albies, LHP Tyler Matzek and C Chadwick Tromp to the minor leagues.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned RHPs Ryan Pepiot, Craig Kimbrel and Phil Bickford, LHPs Justin Bruihi, David Price and Caleb Ferguson, SS Eddys Leonard, 2Bs Jorbit Vivas and Hanser Albeto, OF James Outman and 3B Edwin Rios to the minor leagues.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHP Nick Nelson and SS Dalton Guthrie from minor league assignments. Reassigned RHP David Robertson and SS Nick Maton to the minor leagues.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RHP Mike Clevinger from a minor league assignment. Reassigned 3B Brandon Dixon to the minor leagues.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Andre Baccellia. Released OL Danny Isidora from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Ra'Shaun Henry to the practice squad. Released CB Ka'Dar Hollman from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Matt Adams on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DE Khalid Kareem.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed NT Tyeler Davison to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Trinity Benson and LS Mitchell Fraboni to the practice squad. Designated S Justin Simmons, CB Michael Ljemudia and TE Greg Dulcich to return to practice from injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Ty Nsekhe to the practice squad. Promoted DT Chris Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed WR Ashton Dulin on injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OL Ben Bartch and OLB K'Lavon Chaisson on injured reserve. Released DL Israel Antwine from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Albert Wilson.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed G David Edwards on injured reserve. Promoted C Matt Skura from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived RB Jake Funk.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed DL D.J. Davidson on injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed OLB David Anenih to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted OLB Genard Avery from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed ILB Ulysees Gilbert III to the practice squad.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Tavaris Harrison.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Placed D Nicolas Meloche on waivers. Signed D Michael Stone to a one-year, two-way contract.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed C Derek Stepan to a one-year contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Arber Xhekaj from Laval (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Tanner Laczynski, RW Wade Allison and D Egor Zamula from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to the active roster.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Announced CEO Merritt Paulson has resigned from both the Timbers and the Thorns (NWSL). Named Heather Davis interim president and interim CEO.
|COLLEGE
SYRACUSE — Named Carly Randall director of men's lacrosse operations.
