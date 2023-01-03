|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired INF/OF Ryan O'Hearn from Kansas City in exchange for cash considerations.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with 3B Rafael Devers on a one-year contract.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF ndrew Benintendi on a five-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired OF Bligh Madris from Detroit in exchange for cash considerations.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Brian Sabean executive advisor to the senior vice president and general manager.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Tyler Prospero.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Jake Sanford and LHP Kenny Williams to contract extensions. Signed RHP Nate Boyle and INF Justin Thompson.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released G Koda Martin from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DB John Reid to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Tarik Black to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LS Kameron Canaday to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LG Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on injured reserve. Promoted CB Ja'Quan McMillian and OT Will Sherman from the practice squad to the active roster.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Julian Stanford to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Austin Allen and K Matt Ammendola to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. Promoted RB Jake Funk from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived RB Jordan Wilkins.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR Cornell Powell on the practice squad injury list. Signed WR Jerrion Ealy to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed OT Brian O'Neill and C Austin Schlottmann on injured reserve. Signed C Greg Mancz and OT Bobby Evans to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed WR David Sills to the practice squad. Released DT Jack Heflin from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DT Akeem Spence and QB Jacob Eason.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Curtis Brooks, DB Shyheim Carter and OLB Sam Okuayinonu to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned G Kyle Keyser from Providence (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed LW Jakub Vrana on waivers.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled LW Givani Smith from Charlotte (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Simon Nemec from Utica (AHL) to the Slovakian National Jr. Team.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Blade Jenkins from Worcester (ECHL) to Bridgeport (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned F Bobby Brink to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Returned RW Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley. Assigned D Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley to Reading (ECHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled G Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Nikita Alexandrov from Springfield (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Strauss Mann from San Jose (AHL) to Wichita (ECHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed RW Chad Yetman to a professional tryout contract.
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Trevor Cosgrove from Worcester (ECHL).
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Recalled D Simon Lavigne from Rapid City (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned D Simon Kubicek to Newfoundland (ECHL) and F Colin Bilek to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). Recalled D Chris Martenet to Newfoundland.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed RW Cam Hausinger to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Francois Brassard from Maine (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Released G Garrett Metcalf from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|ECHL
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Loaned D Brandon Hickey to Henderson (AHL).
INDY FUEL — Claimed F Karl El-Mir off waivers from Trois-Rivieres. Activated F Chris Van Os-Shaw from injured reserve. Placed F Nate Pionk on reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Traded D T.J. Fergus to Savannah.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Claimed F Logan Nelson off waivers from Iowa.
MAINE MARINERS — Traded F Nick Isaacson to Jacksonville.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Lifted D Clark Hiebert from suspension and traded him to Orlando. Activated F Brett Ouderkirk from reserve. Placed F Todd Burgess on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed F Grant Mismash on injured reserve.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Traded D Clayton Phillips to Iowa.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Charlie Curti. Placed F Brett McKenzie on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed F Olivier Ouellet and D Zackary Riel. Placed F Conner Chaulk on injured reserve. Placed F Chrystopher Collin on bereavement/family leave.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released G Eric Dop. Placed D Joey Coltarci on reserve. Placed F Johnny Walker on injured reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Conor Breen.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed G Matt Bersano to a two-year contract. Named Nolan Sheldon technical advisor and Terry Boss first team assistant coach.
LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired $400,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from New England in exchange for M Latif Blessing.
NASHVILLE SC — Signed F Tyler Freeman to a four-year contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.