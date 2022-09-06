|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Returned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Yennier Cano from Norfolk. Activated RHP Jake Reed. Optioned LHPs Nick Vespi and Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Kike Hernandez on a one-year contract for 2023. Announced RHP Tanner Houck will be out for the remainder of the season with lumbar surgery.
DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed SS Luis Garcia from Philadelphia and optioned him to Erie (EL). Assigned 2B Jonathan Schoop to Toledo (IL) on a rehab assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstate OF Ramon Laureano from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Tyler Cyr from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed RHP Adam Oller on the 15-day IL, retroactiveto Sept. 4. Optioned OF Cal Stevenson to Las Vegas.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Drew Rasmussen on the paternity list. Reinstated RHP Yonny Chirinos from the 60-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Zach Pop to Buffalo (IL).
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Justin Steele on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 2. Selected the contract of RHP Hayden Wesneski from Iowa (IL). Designated RHPs Kevin Castro, Nicholas Padilla and Luke Farrell for assignment. Reinstated LHP Wade Miley from the 60-day IL. Reinstated OF Michael Hermosillo from the 60-day injured list. Placed C Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 3.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated CF Albert Almora Jr. from the 10-day IL. Designated 3B Colin Moran for assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Yonathan Daza from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Jose Iglesias on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 5.
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RF Avisail Garcia from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Peyton Burdick to Jacksonville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent 3B Mike Brosseau to Wisconsin (ML) on a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent LHP Steven Matz to Springfield (IL) on a rehab assignment.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired, signed and activated, RHP Chris Pike, OF Zach Racusin from Gateway Grizzlies (FL) for a player to be named later and RHP Anderson DeLeon and INF Trevor Achenbach from Gateway to complete and earlier trade. Placed RHP Matt Carasiti and OF Anfernee Seymour on the reserve-left team list and RHP Matt Vogel on the disabled list, retroactive to Sept. 1. Placed RHP James Varela on the inactive list.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS - Waived TE John Raine with an injury settlement.
CHICAGO BEARS — Announced Keith Earle Jr. and Jake Ponikvar to be retained as scouting assistants.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Allan George to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed LB Jordan Kunaszyk to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR Brandon Johnson with an injury settlement.
DETROIT LIONS — Released TE Derrick Deese from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Phillip Lindsay to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived K Jake Verity.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DB James Wiggins to the practice squad. Released DE Azur Kamara from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Keelan Cole and G Alex Bars to the practice squad. Released DE Zach VanValkenburg from the practice squad. Placed OL Vitaliy Gurman on the practice squad injured list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived RB Xavier Jones. Released DB Tyler Hall with an injury settlement.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DTs Josiah Bronson and Christopher Hinton, DE Big Kat Bryant, T Kion Smith and CB Chris Steele to the practice squad. Released DT Niles Scott from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Duke Shelley t the practice squad. Released DL T.Y. McGill Jr. with an injury settlement.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL James Ferentz to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed WR Laquoun Treadwell to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Chase Hansen to the active roster and QB Jake Luton to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the practice squad. Released WR C.J. Board from the practice squad. Agreed to terms with LB Brennan Scarlett on an injury settlement that released him from injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Released WR Calvin Jackson from the practice squad. Signed RB Zonovan Knight, WR Diotae Spencer and OT Eric Smith to the practice squad. Released WR Calvin Jackson and LB D.Q. Thomas from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed OT Andre Dillard on injured reserve.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB J.T. Hassel to the practice roster.
|COLLEGE
DAYTON — Named John Brannen program analyst and senior special assistant for men's basketball.
MEMPHIS — Named Andy Borman men's basketball assistant coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.