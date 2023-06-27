BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent RHP Alex Faedo to West Michigan (ML) on a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Trevor Gott from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Chris Flexen for assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 3B Charlie Culberson and RHP Seth Elledge on minor league contracts.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Matt Barnes to the Florida complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Justin Wilson to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Wilson Ramos. Released C Anthony Peroni.
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed C Alaina Coates to a hardship contract.
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Signed QB Khalil Tate.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Tyrique McGhee to the practice roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed LW Nick Foligno to a one-year contract.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed RW Trey Fix-Wolansky to a two-year, two-way contract extension.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Jake Livingstone to a two-year, two-way contract.
Minor League Hockey
East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYALS — Signed F Austin Master.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed F Teemu Pukki to a designated player contract though 2025, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
SAN DIEGO MLS — Named Jen Bower executive vice president, partnerships, premium and ticketing and Mark Morris senior vice president, global partnerships.
COLLEGE
PROVIDENCE — Named Kelsey Christensen head softball coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.