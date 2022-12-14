BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Kenley Jansen on a two-year contract. Designated INF/OF Hoy Park for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ryan Yarbrough on a one-year deal. Designated RHP Wyatt Mills for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Justin Garza on a one-year deal.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INF/OFs Aledmys Diaz and Jace Peterson on two-year contracts. Designated INFs Ernie Clement and Yonny Hernandez for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Zach Eflin on a three-year contract. Designated RHP J.P. Feyereisen for assignment.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Pierce Johnson on a one-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Rod Barajas Field Coordinator, Griffin Benedict Quality Assurance Coach, Brant Brown Hitting Coach, Jon Jay First Base/Outfield Coach, John Mabry Assistant Hitting Coach, Jody Reed Third Base/Infield Coach and Luis Urueta Bench Coach.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Vince Velasquez on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ross Stripling on a two-year contract. Sent RHP Miguel Yajure outright to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed RHP A.J. Alexy off waivers from Texas. Designated SS Lucius Fox for assignment.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed UT Christian Fedko.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded LHP Gunnar Kines to Gastonia (Atlantic League).

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded RHP Dan Kubiuk to Joliet in exchange for RHP Spencer Johnson.

BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Named Clare Duwelius general manager.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Carson Strong to the practice squad. Released CB Trayvon Mullen.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived RB Damien Williams. Signed LB Nate Landman to the practice squad. Released OL Parker Ferguson from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant. Signed WR Cole Beasley to the practice squad. Released DT C.J. Brewer. Released WR Marquez Stevenson from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Tae Hayes to the practice squad. Released RB Nate McCrary from the practice squad. Waived DL Daviyon Nixon.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RB Mike Boone on injured reserve. Released DE McTelvin Agim from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed T Jean Delance and C Michael Menet to the practice squad. Released WR Dede Westbrook and DT Jack Heflin from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived RB Eno Benjamin. Re-signed RB Gerrid Doaks to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Nikola Kalinic. Waived WR Keke Coutee. Signed WR Robert Foster to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Netane Muti from the Denver practice squad. Placed LB Jayon Brown on injured reserve. Signed LB Kaua'i Mauga and G Willie Wright to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB Marcell Harris on the practice squad injured reserve. Re-signed DL Marquiss Spencer to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed P Brett Kern. Placed P Arryn Sipposs on injured reserve. Signed S Anthony Harris to the practice squad. Released WR Auden Tate and S Marquise Blair from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Mike Dwunfour to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived LB Olakunle Fatukasi.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB Kevin Hogan, OLB Zach McCloud and G Jordan Roos to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned LW Maxim Gold from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Diego (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Andreas Englund and D Ben Meyers from Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Steven Kampter from Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled LW Grigori Denisenko from Charlotte (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned LW Nicolas Petan to Iowa (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Mackenzie Blackwood to Utica (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Connor Corcoran from Savannah (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Kevin Stenlund from Manitoba (AHL). Claimed C Karson Kuhlman from Seattle.

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS — Assigned F Drew Worrad to Toledo (ECHL).

HARTGORD WOLFPACK — Recalled RW Zach Jordan from Jacksonville (ECHL).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Returned C Patrick Guay to Savannah (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled RW Pierrick Dube from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired D Filip Roos.

UTICA COMETS — Recalled F Noah Carson from Adirondack (ECHL).

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Acquired D Bray Crowder from Wichita. Placed D Kyler Matthews on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Traded F Jordan Martel to Utah.

INDY FUEL — Signed F matthew Barron.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Carson Denomie.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Carson Focht from injured reserve. Activated D Collin Saccoman from reserve. Placed D Jeremy Masella and F Daniel C'Amico on reserve. Placed F Anthony Florentino on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Theo Calvas from reserve. Placed D Marc McNulty on reserve.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Signed F Tyler Adams.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated G Max Milosek and D Eemil Viro from reserve. Placed F Brandon Hawkings and F John Albert on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Placed F Dante Sheriff on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded F Neil Robinson to Fort Wayne.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired up to $600,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from CF Montreal in exchange for D George Campbell.

AUSTIN FC — Announced Austin FC II as a new MLS NEXT Pro team.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Steven Beitashour to a one-year contract.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Zac McGraw to a three-year contract extension.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed G Jacob Castro to a one-year deal for 2023 with a club option for 2024 to 2026.

TORONTO FC — Re-signed M Jonathan Osorio to a three-year contract.

United Soccer League Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed F Thomas Williamson.

MLS Next Pro

AUSTIN FC II — Named Brett Uttley head coach.

COLUMBUS CREW 2 — Transferred D Justin Malou to FC Tulsa (USL Championship).

National Women's soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Re-signed D Natalie Jacobs to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed D Camryn Biegalski to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

NORTH TEXAS — Named Eric Morris head football coach.

PURDUE — Named Ryan Walters head football coach.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Dowell Loggains football offensive coordinator.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you