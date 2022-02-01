BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Collin Cowgill manager, Shawn O'Malley hitting coach, Sean McGrath pitching coach and Geoff Jimenez fourth coach for Arkansas (Double-A Central).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract.

Women's National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gutafson to a training camp contract. Re-signed G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Fs Tianna Hawkins, Elizabeth Williams and Myisha Hines-Allen.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed P Joseph Charlton to a reserve/future contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Jason Vrable wide receivers/passing game coordinator, Luke Butkus offensive line coach, Connor Lewis assistant quarterbacks coach and Ryan Mahaffey assistant offensive line coach.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Antoine Brooks, WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway to the practice squad. Placed DB Sharrod Neasman on the practice squad injured reserve. Released K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced the retirement of QB Tom Brady.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Promoted Fs Brandon Biro, Brett Murray, John-Jason Peterka and Arttu Ruotsalainen and Ds Oskari Laaksonen and Jimmy Schuldt to the taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Acquired F Alexey Lipanov from Tampa Bay in exchange for F Tye Felhaber. Recalled F Riley Damiani to the active roster from Texas (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Zane McIntyre from Iowa (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Promoted F Morgan Barron to the active roster. Reassigned Fs Tim Gettinger and Lauri Pajuniemi Ds Tarmo Reunanen and Jarred Tonordi to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted F Jackson Cates to the taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Promoted D Juusos Riikola to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired C Anthony Richard from Nashville in exchange for C Jimmy Huntington.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Federico Higuain to a one-day contract for retirement with the team.

FC DALLAS — Signed F Alan Velasco to a four-year contract.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired M David Ayala from Club Estudiantes de la Plata (Primera Division).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you