BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated SS Tim Anderson and INF Hanser Alberto from the 10-day IL. Selected the contracts of RHP Alexander Colome, OF Billy Hamilton and LHP Sammy Peralta from Charlotte (IL). Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the paternity List. Placed INF/OF Romy Gonzalez on the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Oscar Colas and INF Lenyn Sosa to Charlotte. Designated LHP Jake Diekman and RHP Frank German for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Matt Gage from Sugar Land (PCL). Placed RHP Luis Garcia on the 15-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent OF Drew Waters to Omaha (IL) and LHP Daniel Lynch to Northwest Arkansas (TL) on rehab assignments. Placed SS Nicky Lopez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 30. Recalled SS Maikel Garcia and C Freddy Fermin from Omaha. Optioned RHP Emmanuel Reyes and OF Franmil Reyes to Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Tepera from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Andrew Wantz to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent 2B Kyle Farmer to St. Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Franchy Cordero to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated OF Harrison Bader from the 10-day IL. Transferred the rehab assignment of C Ben Rortvedt from Somerset (EL) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed INF Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 30. Recalled INF Nick Allen from Las Vegas (PCL). Sent RHP Trevor may to Las Vegas on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Bryce Miller from Arkansas (TL). Designated INF Tommy La Stella for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Danny Young to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled C Miguel Amaya from Tennessee (TL). Designated LHP Ryan Borucki for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Avisail Garcia on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29. Recalled SS Xavier Edwards from Jacksonville (IL). Sent LHP Devin Smeltzer outright to Jacksonville. Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to Jacksonville on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Gus Varland to Nashville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated OF Tyrone Taylor from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jose Butto to Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated OF Bryce Harper from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Jake Cave to Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent LHP Ranger Suarez to Lehigh Valley (IL) on a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Zack Thompson to Memphis (IL). Recalled RHP Guillermo Zuniga from Memphis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Sean Hjelle to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Cole Waites from Sacramento. Sent OF Darin Ruf to Sacramento on a rehab assignment. Released C Gary Sanchez from Sacramento.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Kevin Quackenbush. Placed RHP Matt Vogel on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended free agent DL Amani Bledsoe for 17 games for using performance enhancing drugs.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Poona Ford to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Jammie Robinson.

GREEN BAY PACKEERS — Signed QB Jordan Love to a one-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed S Tyree Gillespie off waivers from Jacksonville.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived RBs Darrynton Evans and Aaron Shampklin, CB David Vereen and WR Kristian Wilkerson.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed RB Jerick McKinnon to a one-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Malik Flowers. Waived RB Derrick Gore and QB Jake Luton.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Exercised OT Andres Thomas fifth-year option.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Billy Turner.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Chandon Sullivan.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUNS — Returned LW Jakub Lauko to Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Viktor Neuchev to a three-year, entry-level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled Cs James Hamblin, Raphael Lavoie and D Philip Kemp from Bakersfield (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Marcus Johansson to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned F Jonny Brodzinski, G Louis Domingue, D Libor Hajek and C Jake Leschyshyn to Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Alex Alexeyev to a two-year contract.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Assigned F Yushiroh Hirano to Cincinnati (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired D Braden Hache.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned G Michael DiPietro and C Curtis Hall to Maine (ECHL).

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Placed D Jake Murray on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Fs Tristan Pelletier and William Provost from reserve. Placed D Noah Ganske and F Garrett Van Wyhe on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Dallas Gerads and D Max Martin from reserve. Placed D Evan Wardley and F Brannon McManus on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Benjamin Tardif from reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Real Salt Lake M Pablo Ruiz an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner during an April 29 match against Seattle. Fined Portland D Dario Zuparic an undisclosed amount for simulation-embellishment during an April 29 match against St. Louis. Fined San Jose head coach Luchi Gonzalez, Ms Carlos Gruezo, Cristian Espinoza and Judson Silva Tavares and F Ousseni Bouda and Austin D Jhojan Valencia undisclosed amounts for their roles in a mass confrontation during an April 29 match between San Jose and Austin.

