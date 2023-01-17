|BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent INF Lewis Diaz outright to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Traded RHP Connor Seabold to Colorado in exchange for a player to be named later and cash considerations. Named Shawn Smith general manager, Florida operations.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brandon Herbold on a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP J.B. Bukauskas off waivers from Arizona. Designated OF Alberto Rodriguez for assignment.
|National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with SS Richie Martin on a minor league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Nate Hadley on a minor league contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP James Naile, OF Alec Burleson and RHP Jake Woodford.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Jayson Summers.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Named T.J. White hitting coach.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Ian McMahon.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WRs Cortez Broughton and Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad. Released WR Tanner Gentry and LB Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad. Recalled F Peyton Krebs from Rochester (AHL). Loaned G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and TE Jody Fortson to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed RB Jerrion Ealy to the practice squad. Released DE Daniel Wise from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Tyrie Cleveland to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Anthony Miller to a one-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed C Joey Hunt to a reserve/futures contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed Ts Dylan Cook, Justin Skule and Grant Hermanns, CBs Don Gardner and Duron Lowe, WR Kaylon Geiger, DL Mike Greene, RB Patrick Laird and OLBs Hamilcar Rashed and Charles Snowden to reserve/futures contracts.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL John Leglue to a reserve/futures contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LW Joona Koppanen from Providence (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Peyton Krebs from Rochester (AHL). Loaned G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Jaxson Stauber from Rockford (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Rasmus Kupari from Ontario (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Rem Pitlick and F Rafael Harvey-Pinard from Laval (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Ryan Carpenter to Hartford (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned D Connor Corcoran from Henderson (AHL) to Savannah (ECHL).
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned G Ryan Fanti and F Sam Dove-McFalls to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled RW Tarun Fizer from Utah (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Released LW Brandon Cutler from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Orrin Centazzo from Newfoundland (ECHL).
|ECHL
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Derek Topatigh from reserve. Placed D Malcolm Hayes on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Joe Widmar. Returned F Levko Koper from bereavement/family leave.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed F Josh Winquist on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned D Patrick Kudla to Colorado (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Named Kwame Ampadu and Yoann Damet assistant coaches, Jules Guegen assistant coach and fitness coach, Maxime Chalier video performance coach and Phil Boerger goalkeeper coach.
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed M/D Kwame Awuah.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Tommy Thompson to a one-year contract.
|USL League One
UNION OMAHA — Named Dominic Casciato head coach.
|National Women's Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed D Anna Heilferty to a two-year contract.
|COLLEGE
BAKER — Named Miguel Regalado head football coach.
