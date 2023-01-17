BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent INF Lewis Diaz outright to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Traded RHP Connor Seabold to Colorado in exchange for a player to be named later and cash considerations. Named Shawn Smith general manager, Florida operations.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brandon Herbold on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP J.B. Bukauskas off waivers from Arizona. Designated OF Alberto Rodriguez for assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with SS Richie Martin on a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Nate Hadley on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP James Naile, OF Alec Burleson and RHP Jake Woodford.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Jayson Summers.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Named T.J. White hitting coach.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Ian McMahon.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WRs Cortez Broughton and Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad. Released WR Tanner Gentry and LB Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad. Recalled F Peyton Krebs from Rochester (AHL). Loaned G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and TE Jody Fortson to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed RB Jerrion Ealy to the practice squad. Released DE Daniel Wise from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Tyrie Cleveland to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Anthony Miller to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed C Joey Hunt to a reserve/futures contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed Ts Dylan Cook, Justin Skule and Grant Hermanns, CBs Don Gardner and Duron Lowe, WR Kaylon Geiger, DL Mike Greene, RB Patrick Laird and OLBs Hamilcar Rashed and Charles Snowden to reserve/futures contracts.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL John Leglue to a reserve/futures contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LW Joona Koppanen from Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Peyton Krebs from Rochester (AHL). Loaned G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Jaxson Stauber from Rockford (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Rasmus Kupari from Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Rem Pitlick and F Rafael Harvey-Pinard from Laval (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Ryan Carpenter to Hartford (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned D Connor Corcoran from Henderson (AHL) to Savannah (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned G Ryan Fanti and F Sam Dove-McFalls to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled RW Tarun Fizer from Utah (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Released LW Brandon Cutler from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Orrin Centazzo from Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Derek Topatigh from reserve. Placed D Malcolm Hayes on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Joe Widmar. Returned F Levko Koper from bereavement/family leave.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed F Josh Winquist on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned D Patrick Kudla to Colorado (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Kwame Ampadu and Yoann Damet assistant coaches, Jules Guegen assistant coach and fitness coach, Maxime Chalier video performance coach and Phil Boerger goalkeeper coach.

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed M/D Kwame Awuah.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Tommy Thompson to a one-year contract.

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Named Dominic Casciato head coach.

National Women's Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed D Anna Heilferty to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

BAKER — Named Miguel Regalado head football coach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you