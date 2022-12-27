|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nathan Eovaldi on a two-year contract.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed RHP Jackson Stephens to a one-year, non-guaranteed s;lit contract for the 2023 season. Signed C Sean Murphy to a six-year contract through the 2028 season.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Adam Ottavino on a one-year contract. Designated RHP William Woods for assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Wyatt Davis.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Clint Ratkovich to the practice squad. Released TE Tucker Fisk and WR Ra'Shaun Henry from the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed LB Josh Bynes to the practice squad.
CARLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Josh Norman to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived CB Michael Ojemudia. Released RB Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad. Signed DB Delonte Hood and TE Dalton Keene to the practice squad. Waived CB Michael Ojemudia.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DL Dean Lowry on injured reserve. Signed WR Bo Melton from the Seattle practice squad. Released LB Tipa Galeai from injured reserve. Waived LB Tipa Galeai.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LS Garrison Sanborn to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released RB Jerrion Ealy from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Austin Calitro to the practice squad. Released G Willie Wright from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Reinstated OL Liam Eichenberg from injured reserve. Placed RB Myles Gaskin on injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Tae Hayes to the practice squad. Placed TE Scott Washington on the practice squad injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Kawaan Baker to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Designated OT Cedric Ogbuehi to return to practice from injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Tae Crowder from the New York Giants practice squad. Placed LB Marcus Allen on injured reserve. Signed S Scott Nelson to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Curtis Robinson to the practice squad. Released DB Tre Swilling from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed TE Will Dissly on injured reserve. Promoted CB Xavier Crawford to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed S Steven Parker to the practice squad. Waived DT Daviyon Nixon. Claimed DT Isaiah Mack off waivers from Baltimore.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OT Josh Wells on injured reserve. Promoted LB J.J. Russell to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed DL Ifeadi Odenigbo and OL Dylan Cook to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled LW Michael Carcone from Tucson (AHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LW Craig Smith from Providence (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled LW Radim Zohorna from Calgary (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Jack Drury from Chicago (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Charles Hudson and G Jonas Johansson from Colorado (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Sebastian Cossa from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Matt Kiersted and F Anton Levtchi from Charlotte (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Quinton Byfield, C Rasmus Kupari and D Jordan Spence from loan to Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Iowa (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Justin Barron from Laval (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Tommy Novak from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Hudson Fasching, C Aatu Raty and D Parker Wotherspoon from Bridgeport (AHL). Reassigned LW Collin Adams from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Dillon Heatherington and LW Jake Lucchini from Belleville (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Mark Friedman from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Reassigned G Taylor Gauthier from Wheeling (ECHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Tyler Tucker from Springfield (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Mac Hollowell from Toronto (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled C Pavel Dorofeyev, D Brayden Pachal and RW Jonas Rondbjerg from loan to Henderson (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Lucas Johansen from Hershey (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled F Jimmy Lambert and D Connor McCarthy from loan to Worcester (ECHL).
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Recalled D Simon Lavigne from Rapid City (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled G Lukas Parik.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Returned F Trenton Bliss to Toledo (ECHL) from loan.
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Recalled G Parker Gahagen.
HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled LW Alex Fortin from South Carolina (ECHL). Signed RW Kevin O'Neil to a professional tryout contract.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned RW Alex-Olivier Voyer to Maine (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled D Tyson Feist from Orlando (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned Fs Brett Budgell, Brandon Kruse, Keenan Suthers and Nolan Walker to Newfoundland (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Jarrod Gourley from Adirondack (ECHL).
|ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Wayne Letourneau from reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed F Tristan Pelletier on injured reserve. Acquired D Adam Samuelsson from Tulsa and placed him on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Released F Matthew Barron. Activated D Cam Bakker from reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Justin Kapelmaster.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Traed G Josh Boyko to Reading.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Nick Pastujov from reserve. Placed D Nate Knoepke on reserve.
LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned D Santino Centorame and F Anthony Beauregard to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
MAINE MARINERS — Acquired G Stan Basisty as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Placed F Mathew Santos on reserve. Released G Joel Eisenhower as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated Fs Derian Plouffe and Jack Badini from injured reserve. Placed F Jordan Escott on reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Traded F Cedric Lacroix to Toledo.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Colton Leiter and D Rhett Rhinehart from injured reserve. Activated F Calder Brooks from reserve. Placed Ds Kenton Helgesen and Rhett Rhinehart on reserve. Placed F Jon martin on injured reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Jonny Evans from injured reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed F Jordan Martin. Placed F Brett Boeing on reserve. Placed D Kurt Gosselin and F Andrew Sturtz on injured reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated F conner Chaulk from injured reserve. Activated F Jonathan Joannette from reserve. Placed D Jason Horvath and F Chrystopher Collin on reserve.
WICHITA NAILERS — Returned D Billy Constantinou from bereavement/family leave and placed him on reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Placed D Philip Beaulieu on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed G Pedro Gallese to a two-year contract.
|USL Championship
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Re-signed M Brian Iloski, M Seth Casiple and D Brent Richards to one-year contracts.
|COLLEGE
KANSAS ST. — Named Jason Mansfield head volleyball coach.
