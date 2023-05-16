BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Cole Irvin from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie to Norfolk. Sent RHP Mychal Givens to Norfolk (IL) on a rehab assignemt.
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP John Schreiber on the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Brennan Bernardino to Worcester (IL). Recalled RHP Justin Garza from Worcester. Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Sherriff from Worcester. Sent RHPs Garrett Whitlock and Kutter Crawford to Worcester (IL) on rehab assignments.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated LHP Garrett Crochet from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Nicholas Padilla to Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed 3B Jose Ramirez on the bereavement list. Recalled SS Brayan Rocchio from Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred RHP Beau Brieske from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Claimed RHP Seth Elledge off waivers from the New York Mets.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent 2b Jose Altuve to Corpus Christi (TL) on a rehab
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent SS Nicky Lopez to Omaha (IL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Max Castillo to Omaha. Recalled RHP Jackson Kowar from Omaha.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Jorge Alcala on the 15-dahy IL, retroactive to May 15. Sent SS Royce Lewis to St. Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jose De Leon from St. Paul.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred the rehab assignment of RHP Luis Severino from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) to Somerset (EL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Trevor may to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Joe Barlow from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned LHP Cody Bradford to Round Rock.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Thomas Hatch from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Buffalo. Sent RHP Adam Cimber to Buffalo (IL) on a rehab assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Danny Young to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled LHP Jared Shuster from Gwinnett.
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled LHP Brandon Williamson from Louisville (IL). Optioned RHP Alan Busenitz to Louisville.
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP J.T. Chargois from the 15-day IL. Recalled INF Xavier Edwards from Jacksonville (IL). Placed OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 14.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP J.B. Bukauskas from Nashville (IL). Designated RHP Gus Varland for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of LHP Josh Walker from Syracuse (IL). Optioned LHP David Peterson to Syracuse. Sent RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Binghamton (EL) on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Edwin Uceta to Syracuse on a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Bailey Falter to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Erich Uelmen from Lehigh Valley.
PITTSBURG PIRATES — Sent LHP Rob Zastryzny to Indianapolis (IL) on a rehab assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Nabil Crismatt to El Paso (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Beck on a minor league contract.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Jesse Russo.
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived G Brea Beal.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Zach Harrison, QB Austin Aune, DB Lukas Denis, DL LaCale London and OL Barry Wesley. Released OL Germain Ifedi. Placed RB B.J. Taylor on injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE/OLB Jordan Thomas, WRs Gary Jennings and Marquez Stevenson, DE Antwuan Jackson and S Vernon Scott.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Chris Westry and WR Cedric Tillman. Acquired DE Za'Darius Smith, a 2025 6th round pick and a 7th round pick from Minnesota in exchange for a 2024 5th round pick and a 2025 5th round pick.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Marvin Mims, QB Ben DiNucci, RB Jacques Patrick and S Kareem Jackson. Re-signed RB Tyreik McAllister.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed K John Parker Romo.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed T D.J. Scaife off waivers from Miami.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Tank Dell and LB Ian Swenson. Released LB Jermaine Carter.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Josh Downs.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed TE Sammis Reyes. Released S Deionte Thompson.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed OT Wanda Morris, S Chamarri Conner, DE B.J. Thompson, DT Keondre Coburn and CB Nic Jones.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DL Byron Young.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Claimed DB Vincent Gray off waivers from New Orleans. Signed DT Taron Vincent.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Bryce Thompson.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed FB Zach Ojile and OL Sam Schlueter.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DTs Bryan Bresee, Jack Heflin and DE Niko Lalos.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DB Terrell Burgess from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a settlement.
NEW YORK JETS — Claimed DB Javelin Guidry off waivers from Atlanta.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Charleston Rambo. Waived OT Jarrid Williams.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Claimed DL Manny Jones off waivers from Arizona. Re-signed QB Mason Rudolph. Placed DL Rennell Wren on injured reserve.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Austin Faoliu.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL C.J. Brewer.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed OT Jaryd Jones-Smith. Waived OT Drew Himmelman.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Released LB JaQuan Artis, QB Ivory Durham, LB Rafael Gaglianone. DB Marcus Lewis, DL Ronald Ollie and WR Aidan Pearce. Placed OLs Toryque Bateman and Tony Gray on the suspended list. Signed DL Adam Raine.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Placed RW Jesper Froden on waivers.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Inter Miami CF M David Ruizan undisclosed amount for simulation-embellishment during a May 13 match against New England. Fined Austin FC F Rodney Redes an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during a May 13 match against FC Dallas. Fined Houston Dynamo FC F Amine Bassi and M Hector Herrera an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during a May 13 match against Seattle Sounders FC. Fined Colorado Rapids F Braian Galvan an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during May 13 match against Philadelphia Union. Found the Colorado Rapids and Philadelphia Union guilty of a violation of the mass confrontation policy during their May 13 match. Issued an official warning to Philadelphia for its first violation this season. Fined Colorado head coach Robin Frazer and the organization an undisclosed amount for its second violation this season. Fined Philadelphia G Andre Blake and D Damion Lowe and Colorado G William Yarbrough, M Bryan Acosta and F Diego Rubio and undisclosed amount for inciting and/of escalating a mass confrontation. Found Toronto FC and CF Montreal in violation of the mass confrontation policy at the conclusion of their May 13 match. Both Toronto and Montreal will be issued an official warning for their first violation this season. Fined Montreal F Romell Quioto and Toronto D Rickie Laryea and F C.J. Sapong an undisclosed amount for their roles in inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation. Suspended Toronto D Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for re-entering the field at the conclusion of the May 13 match.
FC CINCINNATI — Exercised buyout of a guaranteed contract on G Kenneth Vermeer, retroactive to May 9.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Edwyn Mendoza, D Oscar Verhoeven and F Chance Cowell to homegrown player contracts.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Signed D Cody Baker.
COLLEGE
GEORGE MASON — Announced the retirement of Peter Ward as head men's and women's swimming and diving coach.
