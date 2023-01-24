|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired INF Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later or cash considerations from Kansas City in exchange for LHP Josh Taylor. Signed OF Adam Duvall to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Matt Barnes for assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded OF Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota in exchange for LHP Evan Sisk and RHP Steven Cruz.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP A.J. Alexy for assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Grady Fuson special assistant to the general manager, Craig Lefferts minor league assistant pitching coordinator, Craig Lefferts minor league assistant pitching coordinator, Dan Hubbs minor league pitching development coach, Rick Rodriguez minor league pitching rehab coordinator, Steve Connelly minor league assistant pitching rehab coordinator, Juan Navarrete minor league infield coordinator, Veronica Alvarez coordinator of player development/Latin America, Javier Alvidrez minor league rehab coordinator, Brittany Bilodeau minor league rehab assistant, Nick Voelker Latin American medical coordinator and Myles Mensah minor league player development analyst.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent OF Alberto Rodriguez outright to Tacoma (PCL). Named Mike Freeman manager, Michael Peoples pitching coach, Brennan Mickelson strength and conditioning coach and Andy Turner athletic trainer for Arkansas (TL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Sandy Leon on a minor league contract.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Sent LHP Anthony Kay and RHP Manuel Rodriguez outright to Iowa (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Tommy Pham on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Tayler Saucedo for assignment.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C Brody Tanksley to a contract extension.
LAKE EIRE CRUSHERS — Signed 1B Josh Rego.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Blake Berry to a contract extension.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB Jacob Eason to a reserve/futures contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DB Tyler coyle to a reserve/futures contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Bill Murray to a reseve/futures contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed T Jarrid Williams to a reserve/futures contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Quincy Roche to a reserves/future contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Milos Kelemen from Tucson (AHL). Signed D Juuso Valimaki to a one-year contract-extension.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed CB Chris Lammons off waivers from Kansas City.
DALLAS STARS — Returned LW Fredrik Olofsson to Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned RW Matt Luff to Grand Rapids (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned D Zach Uens from Charlotte (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Will Cuylle from Hartford (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated RW Vladimir Tarasenko and D Torey Krug from injured reserve.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled RW John Hayden from Coachella Valley (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Joey Anderson from Toronto (AHL).
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Calgary D Dennis Gilbert for 2 games for an illegal check to the head and Vancouver D Alex Kannok Leipert one game for an instigator penalty in a game on Jan. 21.
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled G Henrik Tikkanen from Worcester (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Acquired F Sammy Blais.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Released F Trey Bradley from a standard player contract (SPC).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned F Isaac Johnson to Newfoundland (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Acquired C Filip Engaras.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Returned G Tommy Nappier to Wheeling (ECHL).
|ECHL
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Dalton Gally and F Gavin Gould from reserve. Placed F Justin Young and D Dalton Skelly on reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Tim Davison and F Michael Turner from injured reserve. Placed Ds malcolm Hayes and Zach Yoder on reserve. Placed G Alex Sakellaropoulos on injured reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Levko Koper from reserve. Placed D Austin Crossley on reserve. Placed D Stefan LeBlanc on injured reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Max Milosek.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Joe Widmar. Signed F Ted McGeen.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed F Neil Robinson off waivers from Fort Wayne and placed him on reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed G Garret Sparks.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Colton Leirer from reserve. Placed F Brett Gravelle on reserve.
READING ROYALS — Placed G Kaden Fulcher on reserve.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated F Brent Pedersen from injured reserve. Activated G Darion Hanson from reserve. Placed G Isaiah Saville on reserve. Placed D Darian Skeoch on injured reserve. Traded F Nicholas Blachman to Norfolk.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released F Olivier Oeullet. Signed G William Lavalliere. Placed G Francis marotte on bereavement/family leave. Suspended D Philippe Bureau-Blais and removed him from the roster.
TULSA OILERS — Released F Dylan Sadowy. Claimed F Brennan Blaszczak off waivers from Kalamazoo.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired G Joey Spagnoli as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Named Max Lankheit head of performance and innovation, Brad Papson head of health and coaching technology, Addison Hunsicker senior data analyst and Colin Campbell equipment operations coordinator.
TORONTO FC — Signed D Raoul Petretta using targeted allocation money (TAM).
USL League One:
UNION OMAHA — Signed D Luca Mastrantonio to a one-year contract. Signed D Marco Milanese to a contract, pending league and federation approval.
|MLS Next Pro
COLUMBUS CREW 2 — Signed D Stuart Ritchie.
PHILADELPHIA UNION II — Signed head coach Marlon LeBlanc to a multi-year contract. Named Christiana Orgera lead athletic trainer.
|National Women's Soccer League
NWSL — Suspended Portland assistant coach Sophie Clough from the league without pay through 2023 for allegations of inappropriate and unwanted contact. Suspended Portland athletic trainer Pierre Soubrier from the league without pay through 2023 for giving players a controlled substance that requires a prescription. Announced Portland team physician Dr. Breanne Brown will be subject to increased oversight and regular reporting to the NWSL chief medical officer for three months.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Announced the departure of G Erin McLeod and M Gunny Jonsdottir
PORTLAND THORNS FC — Terminated the employment of assistant coach Sophie Clough and athletic trainer Pierre Soubrier.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Terminated the employment of head coach Kris Ward for verbal abuse and emotional misconduct.
|COLLEGE
HOFSTRA — Named Reid Gorecki assistant mens's baseball coach.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Alex Xuber cornerback coach.
