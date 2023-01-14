UCF (13-5)
Ta.Hendricks 5-8 3-4 15, Freeman 9-14 3-4 22, Horton 2-17 0-0 5, Young 1-5 0-0 3, Suggs 2-5 0-0 5, Kelly 5-9 4-4 17, Sylla 1-3 0-0 2, Edwards 0-6 0-0 0, Thioune 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-68 10-12 69.
TULANE (12-5)
Cross 6-9 4-4 16, Cook 7-19 5-6 21, Forbes 7-17 10-10 27, James 2-4 1-3 5, McGee 2-3 0-0 4, Holloway 0-2 0-0 0, Pope 0-1 4-4 4, Coleman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 24-27 77.
Halftime_Tulane 38-23. 3-Point Goals_UCF 9-33 (Kelly 3-6, Ta.Hendricks 2-4, Suggs 1-2, Young 1-2, Freeman 1-3, Horton 1-10, Sylla 0-2, Edwards 0-4), Tulane 5-18 (Forbes 3-8, Cook 2-9, McGee 0-1). Rebounds_UCF 40 (Ta.Hendricks 11), Tulane 35 (Cross 8). Assists_UCF 18 (Ta.Hendricks, Freeman, Young 4), Tulane 13 (Cross 7). Total Fouls_UCF 22, Tulane 12. A_1,634 (4,100).
