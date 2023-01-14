FGFTReb
UCFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ta.Hendricks375-83-44-114115
Freeman329-143-42-74422
Horton322-170-00-4145
Young271-50-00-1413
Suggs182-50-01-5235
Kelly235-94-41-33317
Sylla171-30-01-6042
Edwards80-60-01-2010
Thioune60-10-00-1010
Totals20025-6810-1210-40182269

Percentages: FG .368, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Kelly 3-6, Ta.Hendricks 2-4, Suggs 1-2, Young 1-2, Freeman 1-3, Horton 1-10, Sylla 0-2, Edwards 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Ta.Hendricks 3, Sylla 2, Kelly).

Turnovers: 18 (Horton 4, Kelly 4, Sylla 3, Young 3, Suggs 2, Freeman, Thioune).

Steals: 7 (Freeman, Horton, Kelly, Suggs, Sylla, Ta.Hendricks, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TULANEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cross366-94-41-87216
Cook367-195-61-33221
Forbes387-1710-101-61227
James342-41-30-7135
McGee242-30-00-3134
Holloway140-20-00-4000
Pope110-14-41-3004
Coleman70-20-00-1000
Totals20024-5724-274-35131277

Percentages: FG .421, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Forbes 3-8, Cook 2-9, McGee 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Cross 2, Holloway, Pope).

Turnovers: 14 (Cross 6, Cook 3, Forbes 2, Holloway, James, McGee).

Steals: 15 (Cook 5, James 5, Forbes 3, Coleman, Cross).

Technical Fouls: None.

UCF234669
Tulane383977

A_1,634 (4,100).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you