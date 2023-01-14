|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCF
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ta.Hendricks
|37
|5-8
|3-4
|4-11
|4
|1
|15
|Freeman
|32
|9-14
|3-4
|2-7
|4
|4
|22
|Horton
|32
|2-17
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|4
|5
|Young
|27
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|3
|Suggs
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|3
|5
|Kelly
|23
|5-9
|4-4
|1-3
|3
|3
|17
|Sylla
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|4
|2
|Edwards
|8
|0-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Thioune
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-68
|10-12
|10-40
|18
|22
|69
Percentages: FG .368, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Kelly 3-6, Ta.Hendricks 2-4, Suggs 1-2, Young 1-2, Freeman 1-3, Horton 1-10, Sylla 0-2, Edwards 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Ta.Hendricks 3, Sylla 2, Kelly).
Turnovers: 18 (Horton 4, Kelly 4, Sylla 3, Young 3, Suggs 2, Freeman, Thioune).
Steals: 7 (Freeman, Horton, Kelly, Suggs, Sylla, Ta.Hendricks, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TULANE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cross
|36
|6-9
|4-4
|1-8
|7
|2
|16
|Cook
|36
|7-19
|5-6
|1-3
|3
|2
|21
|Forbes
|38
|7-17
|10-10
|1-6
|1
|2
|27
|James
|34
|2-4
|1-3
|0-7
|1
|3
|5
|McGee
|24
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|4
|Holloway
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Pope
|11
|0-1
|4-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Coleman
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-57
|24-27
|4-35
|13
|12
|77
Percentages: FG .421, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Forbes 3-8, Cook 2-9, McGee 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Cross 2, Holloway, Pope).
Turnovers: 14 (Cross 6, Cook 3, Forbes 2, Holloway, James, McGee).
Steals: 15 (Cook 5, James 5, Forbes 3, Coleman, Cross).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UCF
|23
|46
|—
|69
|Tulane
|38
|39
|—
|77
A_1,634 (4,100).
