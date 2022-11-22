TULANE (4-1)
Cross 6-12 10-10 22, Holloway 4-6 6-7 14, Forbes 6-13 1-2 17, James 4-10 1-4 10, Williams 3-4 1-1 8, Pope 2-4 0-0 5, Days 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 1-2 0-0 2, Coleman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 19-24 78.
RHODE ISLAND (1-4)
Samb 1-3 0-0 2, Leggett 13-19 1-2 34, Martin 4-11 0-0 8, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, Hutchinson 0-3 0-0 0, Weston 2-3 5-5 9, Freeman 6-14 4-6 18, Bilau 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 27-61 12-15 75.
Halftime_Tulane 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 7-20 (Forbes 4-8, Pope 1-1, Williams 1-2, James 1-4, Cross 0-1, Holloway 0-1, McGee 0-1, Coleman 0-2), Rhode Island 9-19 (Leggett 7-10, Freeman 2-6, Thomas 0-1, Martin 0-2). Fouled Out_Samb. Rebounds_Tulane 21 (Holloway 6), Rhode Island 36 (Martin 10). Assists_Tulane 17 (Cross 7), Rhode Island 18 (Leggett, Freeman 4). Total Fouls_Tulane 13, Rhode Island 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.