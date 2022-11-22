FGFTReb
TULANEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cross306-1210-101-47222
Holloway364-66-72-60014
Forbes376-131-20-42417
James374-101-40-33110
Williams313-41-10-1428
Pope162-40-01-2005
Days50-00-00-0030
McGee51-20-00-0002
Coleman30-20-00-1000
Totals20026-5319-244-21171378

Percentages: FG .491, FT .792.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Forbes 4-8, Pope 1-1, Williams 1-2, James 1-4, Cross 0-1, Holloway 0-1, McGee 0-1, Coleman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Williams 3, Cross 2, Forbes 2, Pope 2, Holloway, James).

Turnovers: 9 (Cross 3, Williams 3, Holloway 2, Forbes).

Steals: 6 (Forbes 2, James 2, Holloway, Pope).

Technical Fouls: Forbes, 10:15 second; Jankovic, 4:44 second.

FGFTReb
RHODE ISLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Samb251-30-00-5252
Leggett3413-191-22-54334
Martin334-110-06-10038
Thomas220-40-01-3320
Hutchinson140-30-00-2130
Weston292-35-50-1349
Freeman256-144-61-34218
Bilau181-42-23-7104
Totals20027-6112-1513-36182275

Percentages: FG .443, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Leggett 7-10, Freeman 2-6, Thomas 0-1, Martin 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Thomas 2, Hutchinson, Martin, Samb).

Turnovers: 14 (Weston 4, Freeman 3, Leggett 2, Thomas 2, Bilau, Martin, Samb).

Steals: 5 (Freeman, Leggett, Martin, Samb, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: Martin, 10:15 second; Freeman, 4:44 second.

Tulane384078
Rhode Island294675

