FGFTReb
TEMPLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hicks305-140-00-33413
Jongkuch202-30-05-6124
Jourdain294-70-00-81410
Dunn407-165-92-52221
Miller321-80-01-6533
White302-610-121-33114
Reynolds197-103-44-51517
Totals20028-6418-2513-36162182

Percentages: FG .438, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Hicks 3-11, Jourdain 2-4, Dunn 2-7, Miller 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Reynolds 5, Hicks).

Turnovers: 9 (Dunn 2, Miller 2, Reynolds 2, Hicks, Jongkuch, White).

Steals: 6 (Dunn 2, Reynolds 2, Hicks, White).

Technical Fouls: Miller, 15:02 second; White, 5:26 second.

FGFTReb
TULANEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cross385-146-61-96216
Pope212-52-20-2057
Cook3910-160-20-25224
Forbes396-91-30-61216
James364-102-32-32410
McGee200-05-60-1135
Holloway42-30-00-2025
Coleman30-00-00-1000
Totals20029-5716-223-26152083

Percentages: FG .509, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Cook 4-5, Forbes 3-5, Holloway 1-1, Pope 1-3, James 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (James 2, Cross, Forbes).

Turnovers: 12 (Cross 4, Cook 2, Forbes 2, Holloway 2, McGee, Pope).

Steals: 4 (James 2, Cross, McGee).

Technical Fouls: Forbes, 15:02 second; Pope, 5:26 second.

Temple344882
Tulane443983

.

