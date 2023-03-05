|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEMPLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hicks
|30
|5-14
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|4
|13
|Jongkuch
|20
|2-3
|0-0
|5-6
|1
|2
|4
|Jourdain
|29
|4-7
|0-0
|0-8
|1
|4
|10
|Dunn
|40
|7-16
|5-9
|2-5
|2
|2
|21
|Miller
|32
|1-8
|0-0
|1-6
|5
|3
|3
|White
|30
|2-6
|10-12
|1-3
|3
|1
|14
|Reynolds
|19
|7-10
|3-4
|4-5
|1
|5
|17
|Totals
|200
|28-64
|18-25
|13-36
|16
|21
|82
Percentages: FG .438, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Hicks 3-11, Jourdain 2-4, Dunn 2-7, Miller 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Reynolds 5, Hicks).
Turnovers: 9 (Dunn 2, Miller 2, Reynolds 2, Hicks, Jongkuch, White).
Steals: 6 (Dunn 2, Reynolds 2, Hicks, White).
Technical Fouls: Miller, 15:02 second; White, 5:26 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TULANE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cross
|38
|5-14
|6-6
|1-9
|6
|2
|16
|Pope
|21
|2-5
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|5
|7
|Cook
|39
|10-16
|0-2
|0-2
|5
|2
|24
|Forbes
|39
|6-9
|1-3
|0-6
|1
|2
|16
|James
|36
|4-10
|2-3
|2-3
|2
|4
|10
|McGee
|20
|0-0
|5-6
|0-1
|1
|3
|5
|Holloway
|4
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|Coleman
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-57
|16-22
|3-26
|15
|20
|83
Percentages: FG .509, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Cook 4-5, Forbes 3-5, Holloway 1-1, Pope 1-3, James 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (James 2, Cross, Forbes).
Turnovers: 12 (Cross 4, Cook 2, Forbes 2, Holloway 2, McGee, Pope).
Steals: 4 (James 2, Cross, McGee).
Technical Fouls: Forbes, 15:02 second; Pope, 5:26 second.
|Temple
|34
|48
|—
|82
|Tulane
|44
|39
|—
|83
.
