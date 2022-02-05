FGFTReb
EAST CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson3710-180-02-82127
Johnson313-63-41-8229
Debaut81-10-01-2012
Felton271-81-42-3113
Newton344-122-22-98212
Reyes212-80-01-4025
Kasanganay141-50-01-2003
Small141-63-30-1315
Frink90-10-00-0010
Lestin50-00-02-2010
Totals20023-659-1312-39161266

Percentages: FG .354, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Jackson 7-12, Newton 2-5, Kasanganay 1-3, Reyes 1-7, Johnson 0-1, Small 0-3, Felton 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Johnson 4, Felton, Jackson).

Turnovers: 11 (Newton 3, Kasanganay 2, Frink, Jackson, Johnson, Lestin, Reyes, Small).

Steals: 4 (Kasanganay 2, Felton, Newton).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TULANEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cross273-43-30-66310
Baker245-110-01-51212
Cook327-130-00-35319
Forbes347-116-70-22026
James333-73-41-7529
Coleman202-80-00-2114
Pope102-20-02-3014
Scott60-20-00-0200
Days51-10-01-2002
McGee40-00-00-1020
Spencer30-20-00-0000
Jankovic20-00-00-0000
Totals20030-6112-145-31221486

Percentages: FG .492, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Forbes 6-10, Cook 5-8, Baker 2-5, Cross 1-1, Spencer 0-1, Coleman 0-3, James 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (James 2, Pope 2, Coleman, Cross, Days, Jankovic, McGee).

Turnovers: 4 (Cook 2, Cross, Forbes).

Steals: 6 (Cook 2, James 2, Baker, Pope).

Technical Fouls: None.

East Carolina264066
Tulane493786

A_1,579 (4,100).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you