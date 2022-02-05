|FG
|FT
|Reb
|EAST CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson
|37
|10-18
|0-0
|2-8
|2
|1
|27
|Johnson
|31
|3-6
|3-4
|1-8
|2
|2
|9
|Debaut
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Felton
|27
|1-8
|1-4
|2-3
|1
|1
|3
|Newton
|34
|4-12
|2-2
|2-9
|8
|2
|12
|Reyes
|21
|2-8
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|5
|Kasanganay
|14
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Small
|14
|1-6
|3-3
|0-1
|3
|1
|5
|Frink
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Lestin
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-65
|9-13
|12-39
|16
|12
|66
Percentages: FG .354, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Jackson 7-12, Newton 2-5, Kasanganay 1-3, Reyes 1-7, Johnson 0-1, Small 0-3, Felton 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Johnson 4, Felton, Jackson).
Turnovers: 11 (Newton 3, Kasanganay 2, Frink, Jackson, Johnson, Lestin, Reyes, Small).
Steals: 4 (Kasanganay 2, Felton, Newton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cross
|27
|3-4
|3-3
|0-6
|6
|3
|10
|Baker
|24
|5-11
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|12
|Cook
|32
|7-13
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|3
|19
|Forbes
|34
|7-11
|6-7
|0-2
|2
|0
|26
|James
|33
|3-7
|3-4
|1-7
|5
|2
|9
|Coleman
|20
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|4
|Pope
|10
|2-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|4
|Scott
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Days
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|McGee
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Spencer
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jankovic
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-61
|12-14
|5-31
|22
|14
|86
Percentages: FG .492, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Forbes 6-10, Cook 5-8, Baker 2-5, Cross 1-1, Spencer 0-1, Coleman 0-3, James 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (James 2, Pope 2, Coleman, Cross, Days, Jankovic, McGee).
Turnovers: 4 (Cook 2, Cross, Forbes).
Steals: 6 (Cook 2, James 2, Baker, Pope).
Technical Fouls: None.
|East Carolina
|26
|40
|—
|66
|Tulane
|49
|37
|—
|86
A_1,579 (4,100).