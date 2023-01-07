FGFTReb
TULANEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cross335-154-61-105315
Pope161-52-23-6004
Coleman233-40-00-2016
Forbes365-610-100-63122
James407-131-20-53117
Cook223-93-41-3249
McGee162-30-00-0016
Holloway143-42-20-2028
Totals20029-5922-265-34131387

Percentages: FG .492, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Forbes 2-3, McGee 2-3, James 2-4, Cross 1-2, Coleman 0-1, Cook 0-1, Pope 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (James).

Turnovers: 5 (Cross 3, Holloway, James).

Steals: 6 (Holloway 2, James 2, Cook, McGee).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEMPLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hicks336-120-02-43116
Jongkuch151-10-21-4012
Jourdain283-52-41-7248
Miller334-90-00-2219
White302-70-01-4334
Battle317-153-31-44221
Dunn276-142-50-43016
Dezonie30-00-00-1110
Totals20029-637-146-30181576

Percentages: FG .460, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Hicks 4-8, Battle 4-10, Dunn 2-7, Miller 1-5, Jourdain 0-1, White 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Jourdain 2, Battle, Hicks, White).

Turnovers: 8 (Miller 3, Battle 2, Jourdain 2, White).

Steals: 3 (Battle, Miller, White).

Technical Fouls: White, 12:16 second; coach Aaron McKie, 12:16 second; Owls, 1:31 second.

Tulane355287
Temple344276

A_4,502 (10,206).

