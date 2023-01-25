TULANE (13-7)
Cross 7-17 3-3 18, Cook 6-14 6-6 20, Forbes 8-12 5-7 25, James 3-6 4-5 11, McGee 2-5 0-1 4, Pope 7-11 0-3 15, Holloway 1-1 0-0 2, Days 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 18-25 95.
WICHITA ST. (10-10)
Pohto 7-11 3-4 17, Rojas 3-8 4-4 10, Pierre 5-14 3-4 18, Porter 5-12 0-0 12, Walton 9-15 1-2 24, Okafor 1-4 1-2 4, Scott 1-4 0-0 3, Poor Bear-Chandler 1-1 0-0 2, Flanagan 0-2 0-0 0, Abidde 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-72 12-16 90.
Halftime_Wichita St. 48-35. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 9-25 (Forbes 4-7, Cook 2-4, James 1-4, Pope 1-4, Cross 1-5, McGee 0-1), Wichita St. 14-38 (Walton 5-9, Pierre 5-12, Porter 2-5, Okafor 1-3, Scott 1-4, Abidde 0-1, Flanagan 0-2, Rojas 0-2). Fouled Out_Rojas. Rebounds_Tulane 29 (Cook 9), Wichita St. 44 (Porter 11). Assists_Tulane 18 (Cook 6), Wichita St. 21 (Porter 8). Total Fouls_Tulane 13, Wichita St. 17. A_7,003 (10,506).
