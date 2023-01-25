|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TULANE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cross
|39
|7-17
|3-3
|0-7
|5
|3
|18
|Cook
|43
|6-14
|6-6
|0-9
|6
|1
|20
|Forbes
|43
|8-12
|5-7
|0-3
|1
|3
|25
|James
|42
|3-6
|4-5
|0-3
|4
|4
|11
|McGee
|16
|2-5
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Pope
|30
|7-11
|0-3
|0-2
|1
|1
|15
|Holloway
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|2
|Days
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|34-67
|18-25
|2-29
|18
|13
|95
Percentages: FG .507, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Forbes 4-7, Cook 2-4, James 1-4, Pope 1-4, Cross 1-5, McGee 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Forbes, Pope).
Turnovers: 7 (Cook 3, Cross 3, James).
Steals: 9 (Cook 3, Cross 2, James 2, Forbes, McGee).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WICHITA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pohto
|37
|7-11
|3-4
|3-9
|4
|3
|17
|Rojas
|29
|3-8
|4-4
|1-8
|1
|5
|10
|Pierre
|42
|5-14
|3-4
|1-7
|2
|1
|18
|Porter
|43
|5-12
|0-0
|3-11
|8
|2
|12
|Walton
|33
|9-15
|1-2
|1-3
|6
|3
|24
|Okafor
|13
|1-4
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|4
|Scott
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Poor Bear-Chandler
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Flanagan
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Abidde
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|32-72
|12-16
|12-44
|21
|17
|90
Percentages: FG .444, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Walton 5-9, Pierre 5-12, Porter 2-5, Okafor 1-3, Scott 1-4, Abidde 0-1, Flanagan 0-2, Rojas 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Pohto 2, Pierre, Porter).
Turnovers: 13 (Rojas 4, Walton 3, Pierre 2, Pohto 2, Flanagan, Okafor).
Steals: 4 (Okafor, Pohto, Poor Bear-Chandler, Rojas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Tulane
|35
|39
|21
|—
|95
|Wichita St.
|48
|26
|16
|—
|90
.
