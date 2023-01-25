FGFTReb
TULANEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cross397-173-30-75318
Cook436-146-60-96120
Forbes438-125-70-31325
James423-64-50-34411
McGee162-50-11-2004
Pope307-110-30-21115
Holloway71-10-01-3102
Days50-10-00-0010
Totals22534-6718-252-29181395

Percentages: FG .507, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Forbes 4-7, Cook 2-4, James 1-4, Pope 1-4, Cross 1-5, McGee 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Forbes, Pope).

Turnovers: 7 (Cook 3, Cross 3, James).

Steals: 9 (Cook 3, Cross 2, James 2, Forbes, McGee).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WICHITA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Pohto377-113-43-94317
Rojas293-84-41-81510
Pierre425-143-41-72118
Porter435-120-03-118212
Walton339-151-21-36324
Okafor131-41-22-4004
Scott131-40-00-0013
Poor Bear-Chandler81-10-01-2012
Flanagan50-20-00-0000
Abidde30-10-00-0010
Totals22532-7212-1612-44211790

Percentages: FG .444, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Walton 5-9, Pierre 5-12, Porter 2-5, Okafor 1-3, Scott 1-4, Abidde 0-1, Flanagan 0-2, Rojas 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Pohto 2, Pierre, Porter).

Turnovers: 13 (Rojas 4, Walton 3, Pierre 2, Pohto 2, Flanagan, Okafor).

Steals: 4 (Okafor, Pohto, Poor Bear-Chandler, Rojas).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tulane35392195
Wichita St.48261690

.

