LOYOLA CHICAGO (2-1)
Alston 7-12 3-5 18, Thomas 0-5 4-4 4, Welch 3-3 0-0 6, Norris 3-7 0-0 8, Quinn 3-5 2-2 8, Kennedy 3-6 1-2 9, Schwieger 2-6 0-0 5, Edwards 1-5 0-0 2, Dawson 1-3 0-0 2, Golden 0-0 2-2 2, Hutson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-53 12-15 66.
TULSA (2-1)
Dalger 6-12 2-4 17, Selebangue 3-7 3-4 9, Gaston-Chapman 1-3 6-6 8, Griffin 8-14 0-0 20, Pritchard 2-7 0-0 4, Betson 4-6 8-8 18, Embery-Simpson 1-4 3-4 6, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0, McWright 0-1 0-0 0, Knight 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-55 22-26 85.
Halftime_30-30. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Chicago 6-22 (Kennedy 2-4, Norris 2-5, Alston 1-1, Schwieger 1-5, Dawson 0-1, Quinn 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Edwards 0-3), Tulsa 11-25 (Griffin 4-9, Dalger 3-6, Betson 2-3, Knight 1-1, Embery-Simpson 1-3, Pritchard 0-3). Fouled Out_Kennedy. Rebounds_Loyola Chicago 25 (Alston, Welch 6), Tulsa 30 (Selebangue 10). Assists_Loyola Chicago 12 (Norris 4), Tulsa 15 (Betson 4). Total Fouls_Loyola Chicago 25, Tulsa 19.
