FGFTReb
LOYOLA CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alston267-123-51-61318
Thomas230-54-41-4114
Welch183-30-02-6136
Norris343-70-00-0408
Quinn183-52-20-2148
Kennedy203-61-20-2159
Schwieger172-60-00-2135
Edwards151-50-00-0112
Dawson111-30-00-1012
Golden110-02-21-1032
Hutson71-10-00-1112
Totals20024-5312-155-25122566

Percentages: FG .453, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Kennedy 2-4, Norris 2-5, Alston 1-1, Schwieger 1-5, Dawson 0-1, Quinn 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Edwards 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Alston, Golden, Welch).

Turnovers: 21 (Quinn 4, Kennedy 3, Welch 3, Alston 2, Edwards 2, Golden 2, Norris 2, Hutson, Schwieger, Thomas).

Steals: 6 (Dawson 2, Alston, Norris, Quinn, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TULSAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dalger316-122-43-92317
Selebangue333-73-44-10139
Gaston-Chapman231-36-61-4138
Griffin228-140-00-33220
Pritchard292-70-00-3344
Betson284-68-80-04118
Embery-Simpson201-43-40-0126
Chukwu70-00-00-1010
McWright40-10-00-0000
Knight31-10-00-0003
Totals20026-5522-268-30151985

Percentages: FG .473, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Griffin 4-9, Dalger 3-6, Betson 2-3, Knight 1-1, Embery-Simpson 1-3, Pritchard 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Dalger).

Turnovers: 13 (Griffin 4, Betson 2, Dalger 2, Pritchard 2, Embery-Simpson, Gaston-Chapman, Selebangue).

Steals: 10 (Betson 3, Gaston-Chapman 2, Griffin 2, Dalger, Pritchard, Selebangue).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola Chicago303666
Tulsa305585

.

