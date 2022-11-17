|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alston
|26
|7-12
|3-5
|1-6
|1
|3
|18
|Thomas
|23
|0-5
|4-4
|1-4
|1
|1
|4
|Welch
|18
|3-3
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|3
|6
|Norris
|34
|3-7
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|0
|8
|Quinn
|18
|3-5
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|4
|8
|Kennedy
|20
|3-6
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|5
|9
|Schwieger
|17
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|5
|Edwards
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Dawson
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Golden
|11
|0-0
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Hutson
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-53
|12-15
|5-25
|12
|25
|66
Percentages: FG .453, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Kennedy 2-4, Norris 2-5, Alston 1-1, Schwieger 1-5, Dawson 0-1, Quinn 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Edwards 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Alston, Golden, Welch).
Turnovers: 21 (Quinn 4, Kennedy 3, Welch 3, Alston 2, Edwards 2, Golden 2, Norris 2, Hutson, Schwieger, Thomas).
Steals: 6 (Dawson 2, Alston, Norris, Quinn, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TULSA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dalger
|31
|6-12
|2-4
|3-9
|2
|3
|17
|Selebangue
|33
|3-7
|3-4
|4-10
|1
|3
|9
|Gaston-Chapman
|23
|1-3
|6-6
|1-4
|1
|3
|8
|Griffin
|22
|8-14
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|20
|Pritchard
|29
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|4
|4
|Betson
|28
|4-6
|8-8
|0-0
|4
|1
|18
|Embery-Simpson
|20
|1-4
|3-4
|0-0
|1
|2
|6
|Chukwu
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|McWright
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Knight
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|22-26
|8-30
|15
|19
|85
Percentages: FG .473, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Griffin 4-9, Dalger 3-6, Betson 2-3, Knight 1-1, Embery-Simpson 1-3, Pritchard 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Dalger).
Turnovers: 13 (Griffin 4, Betson 2, Dalger 2, Pritchard 2, Embery-Simpson, Gaston-Chapman, Selebangue).
Steals: 10 (Betson 3, Gaston-Chapman 2, Griffin 2, Dalger, Pritchard, Selebangue).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Loyola Chicago
|30
|36
|—
|66
|Tulsa
|30
|55
|—
|85
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.