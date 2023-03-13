|New York
|Minnesota
|O.Praza ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Slano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrmsllo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schobel 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Volpe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Garlick lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Seigler c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Miranda dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wstbrok 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Calhoun dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Frmer ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gallo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bstidas ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ortga lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bchtold 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chparro 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Buers lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Florial rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wi.Difo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|NY Yankees
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|00(x)
|-
|1
E_Cabrera (2). DP_New York 3, Minnesota 0. LOB_New York 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Volpe (4). HR_Kepler (2). SB_Florial (5). CS_Taylor (1), PO_Calhoun.
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Tully.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Brian Knight;.
T_2:12. A_8568
